Woman in Thailand opens mysterious box from garbage dump to find S$473K in cash

Woman in Thailand opens box from garbage dump to find S$473K in cash

A woman in Thailand was befuddled when she opened a discarded box only to find ฿12 million (S$473,000) in cash along with tax deduction documents.

According to Thairath, police have begun an investigation into the mystery box of cash found in Nonthaburi province on Thursday (5 June).

Finds mystery box next to dump

The woman reportedly spotted the gray plastic container at the garbage dump as she was returning to her condo at around 7.40pm.

Thinking that someone had discarded it after finding no more use for it, she walked over to claim it for herself, as she had been wanting a large storage box.

However, upon further investigation, she discovered the box contained a massive amount of cash. Shocked by the discovery, she quickly called police.

A preliminary investigation by police found the box to be filled with ฿1,000 (S$39) bank notes amounting to around ฿12 million (S$473,000).

Apart from the tax deduction documents, there was was also an envelope related to Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

Police have seized the box and cash as evidence.

Police invites man named in documents for questioning

According to Matichon, police have identified the man named in the tax documents and invited him for questioning.

Further investigation of the cash revealed that the money was withdrawn from the bank in 2020.

However, it is unclear whether that money was obtained illicitly or not.

Police also found trace DNA and fingerprint evidence.

According to Khaosod, the NBTC have since issued a statement to clarify certain details.

They explained that the man named in the documents was not a full-time employee, but a consultant.

They also confirmed that the tax documents found in the box were indeed related to the man’s job with the NBTC.

However, they denied being involved with the large sum of cash found.

Also read: Passenger leaves bag containing S$10K cash on SBS bus, gets it back in 1 hour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Matichon.