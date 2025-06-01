Passenger leaves bag containing S$10K cash on SBS bus, gets it back in 1 hour

Bus driver finds bag with cash inside, returns it to passenger

A passenger who left a bag containing S$10,000 in cash on SBS Transit bus service 39 was understandably frantic when he called for help.

Thankfully, the valuable item was returned to him intact in just one hour.

Interchange supervisor takes immediate action after getting call

In a Facebook post on Sunday (1 June), SBS Transit said a passenger had called Tampines Interchange about the forsaken bag.

Assistant Interchange Supervisor Choong Seong Kuong, who was on duty that afternoon, received the call and realised the urgency of the situation.

He immediately alerted the Operations Control Centre, which managed to track down the bus, which plies between Yishun and Tampines.

Bus driver finds bag containing cash safe & untouched

They got in touch with bus captain Dong Depeng, who was driving the bus at that time.

He found the bag safe and untouched, and handed it over to Mr Choong when the bus pulled into the interchange.

This meant that the passenger got his cash back in just one hour.

Relieved, he expressed his gratefulness to the staff, who “fulfilled their duties with great responsibility”, he said.

Staff praised for the deed

SBS Transit praised them for their “quick thinking, professionalism, and integrity”.

However, Mr Choong was reportedly modest about what they did, saying they didn’t give it a second thought as it’s their “duty to look out for our passengers”.

He also added:

We’re just doing what’s right.

Passenger left S$10K in train at HarbourFront MRT last Oct

A similar incident took place in October last year, when a passenger left a brown envelope containing S$10,000 in a train at Harbourfront MRT Station.

It also contained an identity card and a passport — obviously items that were important to the owner, said the SBS customer service officer who found them.

They were safely returned to the passenger, who came searching for the envelope two hours after it was found.

