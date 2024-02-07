Thailand To Ban Elephant Pants From China Pending Investigation For Copyright Violations

Thailand Restricts Influx Of Low Quality Elephant Pants From China

Following copyright violation concerns regarding elephant pants imported from China, the Customs Department of Thailand will be working to ban them.

According to Bangkok news site The Nation, these China-made elephant pants cost much less than those produced by local manufacturers.

Moreover, the latter have their pattern trademarked under Thailand’s soft power campaign.

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) will be investigating potential copyright infringements for the China-made pants.

China-made elephant pants are cheaper, but of lower quality

Yesterday (6 Feb), Bangkok Post reported that the China-made elephant pants were retailing on online platforms for S$1.14 (30 baht) each.

This rate is at least ten times cheaper than the prices of elephant pants made and sold in Thailand.

In addition, some vendors operating in Thailand have also imported clothing products from China, at prices starting from S$2.46 (65 baht) for shorts and S$2.84 (75 baht) for pants.

Their low prices have appealed to customers looking to get the best bang for their buck.

However, Chinrada executive Kingkarn Samorn, managing director of Shinrada Garment Co. Ltd., a major manufacturer and distributor of elephant pants in Thailand, contended that the locally-made versions are still superior.

She attributed this to how the Thailand pants use Thai spun fabric, which made the pants particularly comfortable and durable.

Thailand investigating potential copyright infringements

Crucially, the iconic elephant pants are an integral aspect of Thailand’s soft power campaign.

The campaign sets out to protect and boost Thailand’s culture based on five ‘F’s, namely food, film, fashion, fighting (Thai martial arts), and Thai traditional festivals.

These pants are highly popular among both locals and tourists, who enjoy donning the airy garment in Thailand’s humid climate.

A seller in Bangkok’s Prathunam Market told Bangkok Post that he wished for the authorities to set out control measures.

He also highlighted the rich quality of Thailand’s elephant pants, asserting that he wanted the local product to increase in popularity among customers.

To prevent local manufacturers from further losing out, the Commerce Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the Customs Department to ban the China-made imports.

Particularly, local manufacturers of elephant pants also have one of their patterns trademarked under the soft power campaign.

In light of this, the DIP will investigate the China-made pants that are already selling in the country for potential copyright violations.

PM Srettha Thavisin also emphasised that this incident is an important reminder for the government to promptly respond and find solutions to copyright issues.

