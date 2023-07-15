Tharman Says Iswaran Will ‘Go Through With This’, CPIB Probe ‘Not The End’ For Him

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Presidential Hopeful Tharman Says We Shouldn’t Make Judgements Over Iswaran Case At This Point

This week, Singaporeans were rocked by the news that Transport Minister S. Iswaran is under investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB).

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who recently left the Government to run for president, was asked about his former Cabinet colleague.

He appeared to be bullish about Mr Iswaran’s prospects, saying he will “go through with this”.

The CPIB probe is also “not the end” for the minister, he felt.

Tharman does walkabout at Teck Whye on 15 July

Mr Tharman was doing a walkabout at Teck Whye Shopping Centre in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (15 July), according to his Facebook stories.

Accompanied by his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi, he chatted and posed for photos with residents.

He also stopped to answer queries from the media.

‘Not the end’ for Iswaran, says Tharman

During the doorstop interview, Mr Tharman was asked for his impression of Mr Iswaran, according to footage posted on YouTube by The Straits Times (ST).

He replied that he’s known the minister as a friend and colleague for “a long time”.

Thus, he seemed confident that he would be able to face the matter, saying he will “go through with this”.

Mr Tharman also expressed optimism about the minister’s future, adding,

It’s not the end of his life or end of his future.

Don’t make judgements on Iswaran case yet: Tharman

Mr Tharman then advised the public not to make judgements at this point.

Instead, we should “let the investigation take its course”, he said, adding,

The system works and it must work.

CPIB given full rein to do their work

The Singapore system that Mr Tharman was speaking about is one where “anything to do with integrity and incorruptibility is taken seriously”.

To that end, the CPIB is given full rein and the PM has never prevented them from doing their work, he said, adding,

It may not matter to some other countries, but Singapore is different and Singapore has to be different, because we don’t have much else.

He elaborated that confidence in the system is critical to our future. This is because it builds trust between the Government and its people and also people’s trust in each other.

This system is what makes Singapore special and admired around the world, Mr Tharman maintained.

Even if the day should come when a PM obstructs the CPIB, “the president will be there”, he noted.

That’s a role Mr Tharman may assume someday, judging from the number of people who posed for photos with him.

Singapore will get past the matter: Tharman

Asked whether he had concerns that the case would affect the reputation of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), Mr Tharman stated that he had already left the PAP.

Thus, that was a “political question for the PAP to consider”.

However, he earlier said that when there’s a setback, it would be treated as an “opportunity to strengthen the system” and to display full transparency.

As he’s an optimist, he thinks Singapore “will get past” this matter.

Then, we can focus on “the issues that really matter to ordinary people”.

Iswaran was arrested on 11 July

On Friday (14 July), it was revealed that Mr Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday (11 July), the same day that tycoon Ong Beng Seng was also arrested.

CPIB had reportedly asked the property tycoon to provide information on his interactions with Mr Iswaran.

Both men have been released on bail, CPIB said.

While Mr Iswaran’s passport has been impounded and he will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence, Mr Ong is travelling and will surrender his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Facebook and S Iswaran on Facebook.