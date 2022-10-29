Chalets At The Chevrons Jurong East Will Cost Up To S$60 More From May 2023

Rates For The Chevrons Chalets & Bungalows Will Increase From May 2023

Slowly but surely, inflation is rearing its ugly head in all facets of life. The latest to announce a price hike is The Chevrons at Jurong East.

From 1 May 2023, bookings for their chalets and bungalows will go up by at least S$30 for non-members.

Rates will increase for members too, by at least S$15.

If you’re thinking of snagging a deal before the price hike, do note that membership is exclusive to only a certain group of people.

Rates at The Chevrons chalets & bungalows to rise from 1 May 2023

On 27 Oct, The Chevrons took to Facebook to announce adjustments to their chalet and bungalow booking prices.

Guests who wish to book a chalet during non-peak periods will have to shell out S$270 (U.P. S$240) for a 2D1N stay, with rates going all the way up to S$330 (U.P. S$300) in ‘super-peak’ periods.

As for stays in their bungalows, guests will need to fork out S$370 (S$340) for 2D1N and S$490 (U.P. S$460) during ‘super-peak’ periods.

According to the post, these new prices will kick in from 1 May 2023 onwards.

Higher price increase for non-members

To compare prices, we’ll have to look at the price breakdown listed on The Chevrons’ website.

Here, you’ll see the price differences before the upcoming changes.

For the sake of simplicity, members will have to pay an additional s$15 for a 2D1N chalet stay or S$30 for a 3D2N stay.

Non-members will have to fork out more, up to S$30 extra for a 2D1N chalet stay and S$60 more for a 3D2N stay.

Similar increments apply for bungalow stays, with a 3D2N stay coming in at S$900 during ‘super-peak’ periods after the adjustment on 1 May 2023.

To clarify the different periods, The Chevrons state that Mondays to Thursdays are non-peak periods, with weekends and eve of public holidays as peak periods.

School and public holidays are listed as ‘super-peak’ periods. Public holidays-in-lieu are also included in this category.

In case you’re not sure where The Chevrons is, here’s how you can find it:



The Chevrons

Address: 48 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 609961

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs 9am-12am, Fri & Sat 9am-1am

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

Book your stay for the year-end holiday

If you’re looking to book a stay in the next six months, you may contact their reception at 6668 8896 or e-mail them at mro@chevrons.org.sg.

Online booking services are currently under maintenance but will be up and running again soon. If you’re a Warrant Officer, Specialist, Full-time National Serviceman (NSF) or a Military Expert from ME1 or ME3, you may want to sign up for membership here.

You can follow The Chevrons on Facebook here to stay up to date on any announcements.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nippon Paint and The Chevrons.