‘The Jury Experience’ comes to S’pore, audience decides the verdict in live courtroom drama

You decide the final verdict in ‘The Jury Experience’, an immersive live courtroom drama

From the nostalgic “choose your adventure” books of the 80s and 90s to modern-day interactive films such as ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’, audiences have long been drawn to stories where they get to decide what happens next.

That same thrill of control now takes centre stage in ‘The Jury Experience’, a live courtroom drama that has made its way to Singapore after captivating crowds in more than 40 cities worldwide.

Unlike a traditional play, you are not meant to just sit back and watch.

The set is a full-on courtroom, and you are not a mere audience member — you are part of the jury.

For 60 minutes, you will hear witness testimonies, watch cross-examinations, and piece together evidence before voting on the final verdict.

Who’s responsible when an AI-driven car causes a fatal accident?

At the heart of the trial is a defendant accused of creating a self-driving car that struck and killed a cyclist.

The moral dilemma is immediate and maybe even a little unsettling: do you hold the engineer who built the system accountable, or does the fault somehow lie with the machine itself?

As the case unfolds, you will find yourself grappling with what accountability looks like in a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere.

Was it human error, a coding flaw, or simply an unavoidable accident caused by algorithms we do not fully understand — and cannot fully predict?

Like all great stories (think ‘Inception’, ‘Arrival’, or ‘Ex Machina’), the trial does not just entertain.

It lingers, sparking discussion and heated debates long after the gavel falls.

In the end, the jury’s vote becomes less about one individual on trial and more about how we, as a society, decide where to draw the line on responsibility and ethics in a machine-driven world.

Don’t forget to stand for the judge

MS News recently attended a showing of ‘The Jury Experience’, and the immersion begins even before the trial itself.

A short orientation video sets the tone, followed by the cast walking through the audience to get to the stage.

We even notice the prosecutor shaking hands with random attendees, blurring the line between performance and reality.

Then, when the judge enters, he calls out the room for not standing — a gentle reminder that we are now in a courtroom of sorts.

In that moment, it almost feels like you have been dropped into the middle of a ‘Law & Order’ episode.

We raise our right hands and take the jury’s oath together, responding with a resounding “we do”.

As the proceedings unfold, the audience is asked to scan a QR code and vote on key questions, from whether a particular piece of evidence should be admitted to, ultimately, whether the defendant should be found guilty or not guilty.

At times, you can hear the hushed buzz of people debating with those seated next to them before locking in their decisions, adding to the tension and authenticity of the experience.

In our session, the verdict was far from unanimous — only 58% voted “not guilty”, a sign of how divided the room was.

However, with each batch of attendees bringing their own perspectives, the outcome could easily swing the other way next time.

‘The Jury Experience’ will be staged at RELC International Hotel, with tickets priced from S$51.

Upcoming sessions are scheduled for:

11 Oct, 5.30pm and 8pm

15 Nov, 5.30pm and 8pm

13 Dec, 5.30pm and 8pm

