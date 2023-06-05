Class 95 DJs The Muttons Take Over Korat Thai Cafe At Orchard Towers, Hope To Continue Its Legacy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

The Muttons Take Over Korat Thai Cafe In Orchard

Thai food lovers in Singapore would have heard of Korat Thai Cafe, a popular Thai restaurant in Orchard Towers.

In June last year, the owners were in search of a successor who could take over the business as they wanted to head back to Thailand for retirement.

A year later, it seems like they have finally found the right people to take over the business.

Class 95 radio DJs Justin and Vernon, affectionately known as ‘The Muttons’, are the new successors of the establishment.

They have since introduced new items to the menu and shared their hopes of continuing the restaurant’s legacy.

The Muttons are the new owners of Korat Thai Cafe

In an Instagram post on 4 June, The Muttons shared the happy news of their succession of the Thai restaurant.

They said the original owners, who have been running the place since 1999, have retired.

They expressed, “The best Thai food we’ve ever had in SG must continue its legacy, and we hope to do it proud!”

The Muttons seem to have been busy at work since taking over, as they have already added new items to the menu.

Adding to the store’s sumptuous menu, including fluffy omelette, raw prawn salad and other authentic Thai food, customers can now look forward to digging into an impressive Volcano Pork Spine dish.

Additionally, patrons can satiate their spice cravings with the Mama Tom Yum Ultra Pot, filled with various types of meat and seafood.

You can chow down Thai food to your heart’s content with options aplenty.

This succession marks The Muttons’ third F&B business venture, their previous two being roast meat restaurant Fook Kin and Japanese eatery Itchy Bun.

Get your fill of Thai food at Orchard Towers

It’s great to hear that the Thai restaurant will be here to stay, despite the original owners’ retirement.

If you’re now craving some Thai food or would like to head down to support The Muttons, here’s where you can find Korat Thai Cafe:

Korat Thai Cafe

Address: 400 Orchard Rd, #03-28 Orchard Tower, Singapore 238875

Opening Hours: 11.30am – 11pm daily

Nearest MRT: Orchard Station

We hope the original owners enjoy their retirement and wish The Muttons the best in their new business venture.

