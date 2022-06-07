Korat Thai Cafe Owners Seeking Successor, Will Hand Down Recipes & Teach ‘Everything’

Owners Of Korat Thai Cafe In Orchard Towers Retiring & Looking For Successor

It’s not easy to find authentic Thai cuisine in Singapore. Therefore, when we finally come across one, it’s hard to see it go away.

After 15 years of running Korat Thai Cafe, located in Orchard, the owners have decided to return and return to Thailand.

The good news for fans is that they won’t be closing down the restaurant. In fact, they are looking for someone to take over operations and keep the establishment running.

The current chef will also remain at the eatery, which means the food will likely taste the same.

Korat Thai Cafe owners looking for successor

In a Facebook post on Sunday (5 Jun), the owners of Korat Thai Cafe at Orchard Towers announced that they will be retiring and returning to Thailand.

However, they want to continue serving “the same yummy food” to customers, so they are currently looking for a replacement to take over operations at the restaurant.

The owners said that they will teach the new owner “everything they (you) will need to know”, so even those without any F&B experience are welcome to apply.

Furthermore, they will pass down “full recipes to the new owner and keep the current chef so regulars won’t have to worry about the food suddenly tasting different.

Loyal customers glad that Korat Thai Cafe will continue operating

Despite the retirement of the current owners, their long-time patrons are relieved that they can continue enjoying the restaurant’s food.

Interestingly, the current owners also explained that the cafe has been running since the ’90s and that they actually took over the business in the noughties.

Fortunately for loyal customers, some have already shown interest in their offer.

Someone also commented asking about the takeover fee and processes, with the owners urging them to drop them a WhatsApp message for more details.

Hope new owners will be able to continue legacy

Some might be upset that the current owners of Korat Thai Cafe will not be able to continue running the restaurant.

Fortunately for them, this doesn’t mean that they have to stop enjoying their favourite dishes at the eatery.

Hopefully, someone reliable and passionate about keeping the legacy going will take over the reins soon and keep the beloved business going.

Interested applicants can contact the owners via the details in their Facebook post here.

