Golden Mile Thai Supermarket Has Free Delivery With Min $25 Spent Till 20 Dec

Golden Mile Complex is no doubt the best place to go if you’re seeking an authentic Thai experience in Singapore.

For home chefs, the supermarket there is a haven offering ingredients like fish sauce and veggies you can’t find anywhere else.

Source

If you’re planning to whip up a Thai-inspired meal soon, you won’t have to travel all the way there anymore.

Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile goes online

Taking a leaf from other grocery stores’ books, the Thai Supermarket launched its online mini mart on 27 Nov.

Source

Offering a wide range of longer lasting products first, they hope to expand their online inventory should the demand rise over time.

Snacks reminiscent of BKK holidays

Now that restrictions prevent us from travelling overseas for leisure, business owner Mr Loh Yuen Seng hopes to bring the flavours here.

Besides regular groceries, you’ll find a welfare package of sorts in the form of a snack box, or the 555 Snack Box.

Source

Comprising uniquely Thai, or Thai renditions of popular snacks like Crispy Butter Toast and KFC-flavoured Lay’s potato chips, this makes the perfect companion for your Netflix and chill marathons. Do note that contents may differ across boxes.

The $29.90 box comes with an “Air Ticket” to Little Thailand aka Golden Mile Complex, which you can use to redeem free food from 1 of 6 Thai restaurants there.

Source

That’s a lot of food for 1 person to consume, so try to share with friends or bae.

Limited time offer for free delivery

Those who’ve skipped ahead and started adding items to their carts already, we have even more good news for you.

To celebrate their launch, the Thai Supermarket is offering free delivery with a minimum spend of only $25 till 20 Dec. After that, it’ll only be available when you spend at least $100.

Source

We’re sure you’ll have no trouble hitting that figure after adding several packets of Thai milk tea or green milk tea to your cart.

Source

Don’t forget a few bottles of fish sauce too, so you can cook up some Pad Thai or tom yum for the fam.

Shop for authentic Thai products online

Fans of Thai delicacies, especially those living in the far West, need not trouble themselves with making the long commute to Golden Mile Complex anymore.

Now that everything’s right at your fingertips, you can order online via their website here, from the comfort of your own home.

Of course, if you still want to get fresh produce or eat some piping hot Thai food, a trip there isn’t completely off the books.

Here’s how to get there, in case you need a guide:

Address: Golden Mile Complex, 5001 Beach Rd, #02-64, Singapore 199588

Opening hours: 9.30am – 9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Nicoll Highway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.