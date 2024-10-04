The Smart Local Academy partners with SMU to offer social media content creation courses

Learn the ropes of content creation with The Smart Local Academy and SMU

Marketing has changed drastically in the last 10 years, and social media content creation has become key to building a successful brand.

But with a variety of social media apps from TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube popping up one after another, how do you know which platform is the most suitable one for you, and how can you be sure you are building your brand right?

This November, The Smart Local (TSL) Academy and Singapore Management University (SMU) have partnered up to launch two original social media content creation courses, with no background knowledge required.

If you have always wanted to build a strong social media profile but feel unsure where to start, these courses are perfect for you.

The Smart Local x SMU courses are perfect for business owners and marketing professionals

The first course — Advanced Certificate in Social Media Content Creation — is a 12-day course covering seven modules.

Promising holistic knowledge of the field, the course starts with introducing the variety of social media platforms available.

After covering the basics, the lesson moves into more specific areas of social media.

This includes using management tools and analytical platforms, learning how to engage influencers, and mastering short-form videos — a key type of content that has taken over everyone’s feeds since TikTok came to light.

Most notably, the course will dedicate two modules to the use of Generative AI in social media content creation.

Generative AI has been a buzzword since ChatGPT dropped on us around two years ago, and nailing the knack of this novel technology can streamline your overall content creation process.

Furthermore, the fifth to seventh modules will be taught at TSL’s office, which allows attendants to gain first-hand knowledge from veteran content creators.

Flexible choice of course length

As the course targets working professionals, 12 days of attendance can be a hefty requirement.

Understanding this, TSL Academy and SMU are also launching a second course — 101 Getting Started with Social Media Content Creation.

A condensed one-day course, this course aims to impart the most crucial skills in social media content creation in a compact timeframe.

Sign up to start elevating your social media presence

Attendants with minimally 75% attendance will receive an SMU-issued certificate validating their completion of the course.

Furthermore, substantial subsidies are available for individuals and SMEs from Singapore.

Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Visit Pass holders are eligible for 70% SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) funding, regardless of whether they’re self- or company-sponsored.

Self-sponsored and Non-SME sponsored individuals 40 years old and above can further enjoy a 20% Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy (MCES) funding while SME-sponsored individuals can enjoy 20% Enhanced Training Support for SMEs (ETSS) funding.

With the subsidies, attendants can pay as low as S1,524 for the 12-day course (U.P S$13,080) and S$127 (U.P S$1,090) for the one-day course respectively.

Online registration for both courses is now open and will close five days before the start of the courses.

Grab your spot for the full in-depth course or the introductory crash course, and start building your social media presence.

Also read: TSL Media Group secures 4 wins at Marketing Excellence Awards 2024

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SMU and The Smart Local.