TSL Media Group secures 4 wins at Marketing Excellence Awards 2024

TSL Media Group wins big at Marketing Excellence Awards 2024

Last week, TSL Media Group achieved a significant milestone by clinching four prestigious awards at Marketing-Interactive’s Marketing Excellence Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony, held on 27 Sept at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, honoured exemplary performances in marketing across various sectors in 43 categories.

The event saw fierce competition with nominees from multinational corporations, Government organisations, and creative agencies.

TSL takes Gold in ‘Personalisation Marketing’

Now in its 13th edition, the Marketing Excellence Awards recognises the most innovative and impactful campaigns in Singapore.

TSL Media Group won a gold, silver, and two bronze awards across four categories this year at this year’s awards ceremony.

Notably, the media collective took home Gold in ‘Excellence in Personalisation Marketing’.

This was presented to TSL for its work with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The campaign successfully connected with millennial and Gen Z job seekers through a social-first, multi-channel recruitment strategy that resonated with the target audience.

Silver for location-based marketing & other wins

Through its subsidiary X10 Media, TSL also won Silver in ‘Excellence in Location-based Marketing’ for its campaign with The Furniture Mall.

The campaign’s strategic use of location-based marketing helped target the right audience at optimal times, generating quality leads and raising brand awareness.

In addition, TSL’s “Scoot with Heart” campaign, in partnership with WE Communications, was awarded Bronze for ‘Excellence in Communications/Public Relations’ for its impactful storytelling and emotional engagement with netizens.

Lastly, the group’s collaboration with 360 Communications for Citi Mastercard’s “Singapore Mega Malls Spend Campaign” earned another Bronze for ‘Excellence in Viral Marketing’.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team,” said Bryan Choo, CEO and Chief Content Officer of TSL Media Group.

“We are motivated to continue leading the way in content creation and innovative marketing solutions across the region.”

The wins at the Marketing Excellence Awards 2024 add to TSL’s growing list of accolades, which include previous triumphs at Marketing-Interactive’s Markies and Loyalty & Engagement Awards.

TSL is also recognised as Mumbrella’s Asia Media Brand of the Year and is listed among Singapore’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies 2024.

All images are from TSL Media Group and Marketing Interactive.