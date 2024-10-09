Thief in M’sia breaks into 3 houses to steal valuables within 9 mins

Thief sneaked into 3 houses within 9 minutes in Kedah, Malaysia

A thief in Malaysia reportedly sneaked into three houses and stole valuables in just nine minutes.

According to Oriental Daily, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday (8 Oct) in Serdang, Kedah.

Footage shared on Facebook showed a man in a red polo shirt scaling a wall before entering the front yard of the first house.

Shortly after, he opened the door of a dark grey sedan parked there and seemingly looted items from inside the vehicle.

In a subsequent clip, the man was seen scaling a wall to enter another house, where he similarly tried entering another vehicle — this time, a silver sedan.

Unable to enter the vehicle, the man walked towards the letterbox and checked what was inside.

Based on the timestamp in the video, the second encounter occurred about five minutes after the first.

His appearance clearly captured by car dashcam

Unable to find anything of value, he proceeded to climb the wall to the third house.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle parked in the third house showed the man looking around before scaling the front gate to escape.

Featured image adapted from Penang Kia Penang Kia on Facebook.