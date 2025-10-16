More thundery showers in 2nd half of Oct, temperature could drop to 23°C on some days

Thundery showers in the afternoon on most days over 2nd half of Oct

The weather in Singapore will be wetter over the second half of October, with more thundery showers expected.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Thursday (16 Oct).

Thundery showers over most afternoons & some mornings over rest of Oct

Over the next two weeks, thundery showers will fall over parts of Singapore on most days, MSS said.

These will occur in the afternoon.

However, on some days, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could take place between the predawn hours and morning.

These could be caused by Sumatra Squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

Thus, the total rainfall for the period is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in over the first week of October, are expected to continue over Singapore and the surrounding region, MSS said.

These are characterised by winds that are mostly light and variable in direction.

MSS had previously said that the inter-monsoon period is also characterised by higher lightning activity.

Daily lows of 23°C on some rainy days

As for the temperature, daily maximum temperatures on most days should range from 32°C to 34°C.

On some rainy days, Singapore is likely to experience daily lows of around 23°C.

Below-average rainfall in 1st half of Oct

In the first half of October, Singapore registered below-average rainfall, with thundery showers over parts of the island on most days, mainly in the afternoon.

The area around Jurong was the wettest, recording about 39% above-average rainfall, while Bedok North had 67% below-average rainfall.

In the morning of 3 Oct, widespread thundery showers of moderate to heavy strength fell over many parts of Singapore.

On that day, Sunset Way recorded a daily total rainfall of 92.8 mm — the highest for the two-week period.

5 days of 34°C or above temperatures

Temperatures over the fortnight hit a maximum of between 31.7°C and 35.2°C, MSS said.

On five days, it soared to 34°C or more.

The hottest daily temperature for the period was 35.2°C, recorded in Choa Chu Kang on 5 Oct.

