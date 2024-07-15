‘The type of man in finance we are looking for’: S’porean TikToker designs bank-inspired luxury outfits

He designed the outfits based on the bank's colour schemes.

By - 15 Jul 2024, 12:49 pm

A TikToker has wowed the Internet with his recreation of luxury designer outfits based on popular banks across Singapore.

On Friday (12 July), 23-year-old fashion-fanatic Kristian Lenardt posted a video of his outfits on the social media platform.

@kristianlenardt

Kristian had received a request from a commenter, challenging him to “style outfits based on the top banks in Singapore”.

“How am I going to find the money for all of this,” he said in the video.

Source: @kristianlenardt on TikTok

Designed outfits based on Singapore banks

Money appeared to not have hindered Kristian’s capabilities as he showed off the bank-inspired outfits.

He first drew inspiration from DBS Bank, focusing on their colour scheme as he donned a black coat over a red shirt and scarf.

Kristian also accessorised the outfit with rings and an sunglasses.

Source: @kristianlenardt on TikTok

Next, Kristian flaunted an all-red outfit to represent Singapore’s OCBC Bank.

He paired the outfit with a deep-red handbag and matching sunglasses.

Source: @kristianlenardt on TikTok

Through a denim look, Kristian then showcased UOB’s colours through a blue and red cowboy inspired outfit.

Source: @kristianlenardt on TikTok

Last but not least, Kristian showed off his extravagant Trust Bank-inspired outfit.

Embodying the bank’s colours, he was dripped out in a blue pant suit and white fur coat, completing the outfit with a purple scarf and matching sunglasses.

Source: @kristianlenardt on TikTok

Netizens impressed by dedication

After watching the video, many TikTok users were impressed by Kristian’s outfits, including UOB themselves.

Source: TikTok

Others claimed that Kristian was the “man in finance” that the public has been looking for.

Source: TikTok

Overall, TikTok users were impressed by Kristian’s skills and “passion” for fashion.

Source: TikTok

MS News has reached out to Kristian for comment.

Featured image adapted from @kristianlenardt on TikTok.

