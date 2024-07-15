‘The type of man in finance we are looking for’: S’porean TikToker designs bank-inspired luxury outfits

Singaporean TikToker designs bank-inspired luxury outfits

A TikToker has wowed the Internet with his recreation of luxury designer outfits based on popular banks across Singapore.

On Friday (12 July), 23-year-old fashion-fanatic Kristian Lenardt posted a video of his outfits on the social media platform.

Kristian had received a request from a commenter, challenging him to “style outfits based on the top banks in Singapore”.

“How am I going to find the money for all of this,” he said in the video.

Designed outfits based on Singapore banks

Money appeared to not have hindered Kristian’s capabilities as he showed off the bank-inspired outfits.

He first drew inspiration from DBS Bank, focusing on their colour scheme as he donned a black coat over a red shirt and scarf.

Kristian also accessorised the outfit with rings and an sunglasses.

Next, Kristian flaunted an all-red outfit to represent Singapore’s OCBC Bank.

He paired the outfit with a deep-red handbag and matching sunglasses.

Through a denim look, Kristian then showcased UOB’s colours through a blue and red cowboy inspired outfit.

Last but not least, Kristian showed off his extravagant Trust Bank-inspired outfit.

Embodying the bank’s colours, he was dripped out in a blue pant suit and white fur coat, completing the outfit with a purple scarf and matching sunglasses.

Netizens impressed by dedication

After watching the video, many TikTok users were impressed by Kristian’s outfits, including UOB themselves.

Others claimed that Kristian was the “man in finance” that the public has been looking for.

Overall, TikTok users were impressed by Kristian’s skills and “passion” for fashion.

MS News has reached out to Kristian for comment.

