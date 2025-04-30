‘So starkly different’: Netizens call out double standards in PAP’s campaign efforts between ‘safe’ & ‘hot’ GRCs

Netizens call out alleged disparity in PAP’s campaign efforts between ‘safe’ & ‘hot’ GRCs

As the 2025 General Election heats up, some Singaporeans are noticing a stark difference in how the People’s Action Party (PAP) appears to be campaigning across constituencies — with “hot” GRCs getting the VIP treatment while “safe” wards seem left on read.

A Reddit post that went viral on 29 Apr on r/singapore voiced this exact frustration.

The OP, who has lived in the same estate for seven years, said they’ve never seen their Member of Parliament (MP), “not during the last election, and not this time either”.

Redditor points out difference in PAP efforts for ‘safe’ GRCs

The OP pointed out how residents in hotly contested areas are receiving personal visits and warm greetings from MPs, while those in “safe” wards feel overlooked, especially when the GRC has a heavyweight anchor minister.

The OP wrote: “PAP campaign efforts in ‘safe’ GRC is so starkly different from ‘hot’ GRCs.”

They shared that the only interaction they’ve had was one evening on 29 Apr, when a PAP volunteer showed up at their gate, muttered “vote PAP” in a monotone voice, and dropped the manifesto booklet into their house.

The post highlighted how, while “hot” areas see MPs actively going door-to-door and engaging warmly with residents, the less contested wards feel neglected.

The OP speculated that this could be due to complacency in constituencies where PAP is seen as having a guaranteed win, especially when they have a strong anchor minister in place.

Netizens share PAP campaign efforts in their GRCs

This post struck a nerve with many Singaporeans, sparking a broader discussion on how campaign efforts differ between constituencies.

One Ang Mo Kio GRC resident chimed in to say they haven’t seen a single candidate at their doorstep in four straight elections.

Another user, while acknowledging their MP is fairly active outside campaign season, admitted they felt “a bit put off by the lack of effort” during elections.

Some noted a stark drop in engagement after their constituencies were redrawn. One said that their former MP, who used to be diligent, has been noticeably absent this time.

Others tried to play devil’s advocate, pointing out that MPs have limited time and massive constituencies to cover and that “hot” wards tend to feel more exciting simply because of media attention.

One Sembawang resident also recently shared a TikTok video questioning the PAP’s approach to outreach after receiving a political brochure with no personal interaction.

Tampines GRC is heating up with 4-way showdown

In contrast to the quiet corners of “safe” GRCs, Tampines is turning into ground zero for the most crowded battle of GE2025, with a rare four-cornered fight.

It will host the only four-way fight in the 2025 general election, where three opposition parties are set to take on the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

This marks the first four-way contest in a GRC since the 1992 by-election, and the very first time it’s happening in a general election.

PAP’s slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Masagos Zulkifli

Koh Poh Koon

Baey Yam Keng

David Neo

Charlene Chen

WP’s slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Faisal Manap

Jimmy Tan

Ong Lue Ping

Eileen Chong

Michael Thng

NSP’s slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Reno Fong

Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad

Eugene Yeo

Zee Phay

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

PPP’s slate of candidates for Tampines GRC is:

Goh Meng Seng

Derrick Sim

Vere Nathan

Peter Soh

Arbaah Haroun

