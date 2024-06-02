British man goes viral in Malaysia after colleague creates “thirst trap” TikTok account

Those “looking for a man in finance” can now take their search to the TikTok account @someoneiworkwith, which showcases the everyday office life of her 6-feet tall, blue-eyed, finance management office co-worker in Malaysia.

The account, which has gone viral, is managed by private wealth specialist and digital creator Juria Hartman and features her colleague, Tom Murray.

Due to the countless netizens swooning over Tom, the account, which was made in February, has amassed 250,000 followers and over 7 million likes.

Tom, a British national, had just arrived in Malaysia when Juria recognized that her new colleague was “quite a specimen”, she said in a recent Hitz interview.

Seeing “TikTok potential” in Tom, she asked if she could film candid videos of him.

Though initially unsure, Tom agreed to her request. After filming several shots of him in the office, Juria showed the video to her colleague, who was confused as to why people would want to watch the video.

“What is the point of this video,” he asked, to which Juria replied: “Just wait”.

True enough, the first video they made of Tom doing his everyday work went viral and now has 9 million views.

However, Juria got into some trouble with HR and was reprimanded due to the company’s strict social media rules.

Yet, after seeing traction on the account, the company got on board with it.

“Now they’re fully supportive of it,” Juria added.

Now, Tom and Juria film thirst traps that have netizens swooning and comparing Tom to various celebrities and book characters, including Henry Cavill and Christian Grey.

They have even created videos to help raise funds for an animal rescue group, using the power of thirst of the many TikTok girlies following the account to help a noble cause.

Hunky office worker not looking for a relationship

While many netizens have speculated about the chemistry between Tom and Juria, both have clarified that they are simply colleagues and “really good friends”.

“Because we work in the same office, it’s important to maintain boundaries and be professional about it,” Juria explained.

She also mentioned having other love interests at the moment.

Meanwhile, Tom said that he just got out of a long-term relationship and isn’t looking to dive into another one at the moment.

Featured image adapted from @someoneiworkwith on TikTok