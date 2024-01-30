S’pore TikToker Raises S$50K In A Week For Elderly Woman’s Cancer Treatment

TikToker Raises S$50K To Fund Cancer Treatment Of 1-Room Flat Resident

Upon learning that an elderly woman was diagnosed with colon cancer, a TikToker from Singapore took it upon himself to put his platform to good use.

With the outpouring of support from the online community, 29-year-old Kevin Wee — who runs a few businesses and is the man behind @radical_kindness_ on TikTok — raised S$50,000 for Madam Leong Wai Fong, 65, and her husband Mr Andrew Goh, 63.

Speaking to MS News, Kevin shared that the funds raised will help the couple pay off Madam Leong’s medical fees and their existing loans.

Elderly woman diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer

In a TikTok video uploaded on 6 Jan, Kevin vlogged his reunion with the elderly couple, whom he met back when he was interviewing one-room flat residents during Chinese New Year (CNY) in 2022. Welcoming Kevin warmly into their abode, Mr Goh told the young man that they missed him.

However, the meeting swiftly turned into a bittersweet one as Mr Goh had an unfortunate news to share. Since their time apart, his wife had been diagnosed with Stage 2 colon cancer.

Mr Goh then broke down in tears, mentioning that he “never thought this would happen”.

He revealed that now, Madam Leong has an colostomy or stoma bag attached to her, which collects her faeces. The elderly woman later shared about the daily inconvenience of having to change the bag, which also emits a foul smell.

Seeing his wife struggle has been a distressing experience for Mr Goh.

In the video, Kevin suggested sharing the news on his TikTok platform, and asked Mr Goh if he was willing to accept monetary support. In response, Mr Goh readily accepted the offer.

Before they parted ways, the couple embraced Kevin and thanked him profusely.

TikToker raises S$50K for woman’s cancer treatment

After the meeting, Kevin took it upon himself to garner the support of his online community by posting the aforementioned video.

He promptly set up a Go Get Funding campaign to raise money for Mr Goh and his wife, and appealed to his followers to donate if they were keen to help the couple.

To his surprise, the response was overwhelmingly positive. Kevin told MS News about how the community’s support had greatly surpassed his original goal of raising S$20,000. In a week, more than 1,200 donors pooled together approximately S$50,000.

Kevin also wishes to give a special shoutout to specific creators, namely Simonboy, Tommy, Stylobin and Lukey, who extended their support “without expectation of any recognition”.

In another TikTok video dated 28 Jan, Kevin met up with the couple to inform them of the news, and transfer the raised funds to them.

Moved to tears by the support, Mr Goh mentioned that “without Kevin, [they] don’t know what to do”.

The campaign has since concluded.

Inspiration behind starting the campaign

Kevin shared with MS News that in the years since his first visit to the couple, he underwent a mental health relapse.

He recovered a year after, and his personal experiences and struggles inspired him to start his online platform, Radical Kindness.

Kevin mentioned that it has always been a dream to showcase “the value of love and human connection, and inspire a kinder and more loving society”. In his TikTok videos, he frequently vlogs himself spreading kindness to members of the public.

During Christmas last year, he paid another visit to the couple with the intention of blessing them, which was when he learnt of Madam Leong’s diagnosis. This compelled Kevin to start the fundraising campaign.

In addition to the diagnosis, he touched on the couple’s financial struggles. For instance, they have house loans to pay and their cash flow is not at its best. Madam Leong’s diagnosis has rendered her unable to work, and Mr Goh’s pay is not sufficient to cover their expenses.

Currently, Madam Leong is taking oral chemotherapy medication and goes for regular check-ups to monitor her stoma bag. As her condition is progressive, future medical treatment plans will depend on the doctor as well as Madam Leong’s willingness.

With the raised funds and encouragement from the public, it will go a long away in uplifting them and alleviating their burdens.

