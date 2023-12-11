Donors Contribute S$20,000 To Help 33 Low-Income S’pore Families & Elderly Settle Outstanding Utility Bills

Keeping Hope Alive Thanks Generous Donors For Helping Beneficiaries Settle Bills

A pair of donors recently contributed an astounding S$20,000 to the private charity group Keeping Hope Alive to cover several beneficiaries’ bills.

The group shared about the donation in a Facebook post on Sunday (10 Dec).

Speaking to MS News, they said that the donation helped 33 families.

Donors contribute S$20,000 to help with outstanding bills

On Sunday (10 Dec), Keeping Hope Alive revealed that all outstanding bills for their beneficiaries had been settled thanks to the “incredible donors” identified as Mr and Mrs Lim.

“Their kind, compassionate soul has given hope to these families as we step into a new year,” the charity group stated.

They added that the donor has “brought warmth and comfort” to the families during these cold months.

As the year comes to an end soon, the group wanted to end with a beautiful example of kindness and compassion.

Speaking to MS News, Keeping Hope Alive said it wasn’t just the donors who contribute to the group.

“It’s not only the donors, volunteers and sponsors [also] directly keep the hope alive for the needy,” they emphasised.

Helping others goes beyond money

As Keeping Hope Alive states, donors aren’t the only ones who keep the beneficiaries going.

So do the volunteers and sponsors, and there are multiple ways to help beyond giving funds.

If you’d like to find out how you can help, you can visit Keeping Hope Alive’s website for more info or to get in touch with the team.

