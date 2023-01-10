S’pore Actor Timothy Nga Passes Away At 49, He Acted In Channel 5’s ‘Fighting Spiders’

Singapore Actor Timothy Nga Passes Away, Wake Held At Tampines

Those who’ve watched old-school drams on Channel 5 might be familiar with actor Timothy Nga, who starred in shows like ‘Fighting Spiders’ and ‘Police & Thief’.

Sadly, news broke on Tuesday (10 Jan) that the 49-year-old has passed away.

Nga’s wake is currently ongoing at Tampines and the funeral is set to take place on Thursday (12 Jan).

Singapore actor Timothy Nga passes away on 9 Jan

On Tuesday (10 Jan), Nga’s sister Rina took to Instagram to share the tragic news of the actor’s passing.

According to the obituary, he passed away on Monday (9 Jan).

His cause of death was not made public.

The wake is ongoing in Tampines, with the funeral scheduled to take place three days later on Thursday (12 Jan).

Acted in local dramas like ‘Fighting Spiders’ & ‘Police & Thief’

According to IMDB, Nga has acted in numerous dramas, dating back to as early as 2004.

Some prominent shows he starred in include Mediacorp Channel 5’s ‘Fighting Spiders’ as well as ‘Police & Thief’.

He last acted in Mediacorp’s 2021 drama ‘This Land Is Mine’ as Guan Meng.

Besides acting, Nga’s website credits him as a presenter/emcee as well as a ‘content delivery coach’.

He was also one of the Ambassadors of Pink Dot Singapore back in 2009.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Nga’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @timnga on Instagram and axylfist on YouTube.