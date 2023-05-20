Old-School Tiong Bahru Kopitiam That Previously Housed Loo’s Curry Rice To Close After 50 Years

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kopitiam At Junction Of Seng Poh & Eng Watt Street In Tiong Bahru Closing Soon

An old-school kopitiam in Tiong Bahru will be closing for good in end-June after operating for 50 years.

Located at the junction of Seng Poh and Eng Watt Street, the coffee shop previously housed the famous Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice, which has since relocated to the nearby Tiong Bahru Market.

While not exactly known for its variety of offerings, the kopitiam gained recognition for its retro appearance, including the emerald green folding doors that surround the eatery.

Old-school kopitiam to close at the end of June

According to Shin Min Daily News, the unnamed kopitiam located at 71 Seng Poh Road will be closing at the end of June.

The kopitiam has reportedly been operating for half a century and previously housed the famous Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice, which frequently saw queues spilling out onto the sidewalk.

The curry rice stall relocated to Tiong Bahru Market just across the road in March 2022. It’s unclear if the move was linked to the kopitiam’s imminent closure.

The coffee shop is currently home to four stalls selling drinks, minced pork noodles or bak chor mee, vegetarian food, and nasi lemak.

Mr Wang (name transliterated from Chinese) — who runs the drinks stall and operates the coffeeshop — told Shin Min Daily News that he and his wife have been hawkers for the past 40 years. During that time, they’ve accumulated countless injuries at work.

The 57-year-old added that as their children have all grown up and are pursuing their own careers, he has decided to retire and live a simple life.

However, the decision is not an easy one for Mr Wang, who said,

This is a sentimental place. A lot of the old neighbours know us and ask us where we’ll be moving to. I told them that we’ll not be operating anymore.

Vegetarian stall to move to Tiong Bahru market

Mr Wang has reportedly informed the other three stall owners of the imminent closure in April, essentially giving them two months to make the necessary arrangements.

Zai Xing Vegetarian Food, one of the tenants of the coffee shop, will be relocating to Tiong Bahru Market, following in the footsteps of Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice.

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak — another tenant of the kopitiam — has yet to announce if they will be moving and where to.

Whatever the verdict may be, it could be worth visiting the kopitiam one last time to bask in the old-school atmosphere before its closure. Here’s how you can find it:



Address: 71 Seng Poh Rd, Singapore 160071

Opening hours: Vary for each stall, check accordingly

Nearest MRT: Tiong Bahru Station

If you’ve been a frequent patron of the coffee shop over the years, be sure to head down ahead of its closure for a last cup of kopi and bowl of noodles before it closes for it good.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.