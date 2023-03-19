Ang Mo Kio Popiah Stall Closing After 39 Years As Kopitiam Is Being Renovated

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ang Mo Kio Popiah Stall Closing Next Weekend, Elderly Couple Have Decided To Retire

To most Singaporeans, hawker food is a major part of our heritage, so it’s always a shame when a beloved stall closes for good after decades.

Unfortunately, it seems that this has been happening too often lately despite Covid-19 restrictions being virtually gone.

The latest hawker favourite to call it a day is a popiah stall in Ang Mo Kio that has been serving residents for 39 years.

The elderly couple running the business has decided to retire as the kopitiam they’re in will be undergoing renovation.

Ang Mo Kio Popiah stall closing on 26 Mar

The stall in question is Mei Xiang Popiah (美香薄饼) located in Block 133 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It’s inside Lian Wah Kopitiam, a popular food haunt for nearby residents.

As they open only on weekends, their last two days of operations will be next Saturday and Sunday (25 to 26 Mar).

Elderly couple running stall since 1984

The stall’s owners, Mr Hu Chaocheng and his wife Fu Laizhi (transliterated from Mandarin), have been running the stall since 1984 — some 39 years ago.

Through the years, the elderly couple have operated the business daily, said 78-year-old Mdm Fu.

However, they started opening only on weekends some 15 years ago as they had to take care of their grandchildren.

Mr Hu, 80, used to work as a bus ticket inspector but decided to become a hawker for survival after losing his job and having to raise several children.

They inherited the recipe from her father, Mdm Fu said.

Running the stall is hard work

Despite opening only on weekends, running the stall is still hard work due to the long hours and many tasks needed to be done.

They usually start work at an unearthly 5am and open for business at 12 noon.

Though their food is usually sold out fast, they still end up finishing work at about 7pm to 8pm including closing up.

As their children all have their own careers, the couple doesn’t want them to take on the burden of carrying on the business.

Kopitiam undergoing renovation, rental increase likely

Another main reason for their retirement is that the kopitiam is undergoing renovation soon.

After the renovation, they’ll likely have to bear an increase in rental, they said.

Thus, they made the decision to retire since they were getting old.

Customers have been informed of the impending closure, especially since many frequent patrons have already become friends, they added.

They won’t sell their recipe

Asked whether they would sell their recipe, Mdm Fu replied that they wouldn’t.

That’s because they can’t guarantee others would make their popiah in the same way even if they personally taught them.

If the food isn’t up to standard it would tarnish their reputation, she maintained.

Singaporeans will miss Ang Mo Kio popiah stall that’s closing

Mei Xiang Popiah is popular among local foodies for its tasty radish, egg, and dried shrimp encased in firm skin that doesn’t become soggy even after some time.

And at just S$1.50 a piece, some fans have dubbed it one of the best popiah in Singapore for that price, according to Eatbook.

Thus, it’s certain that Singaporeans will miss them when they go off into the sunset.

Here’s some info if you’re thinking of trying their popiah one last time next weekend:

Mei Xiang Popiah

Address: 133 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, Lian Wah Kopitiam, Singapore 560133

Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm (Sat &Sun)

Nearest MRT station: Ang Mo Kio/Mayflower

