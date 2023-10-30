49-Year-Old Man Arrested In Tiong Bahru After Brandishing Samurai Sword, Faces Up To 5 Years’ Jail

Man Arrested In Tiong Bahru After Filming Himself Using A Samurai Sword In Public

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on Saturday (28 Oct) for wielding a samurai sword in public and committing suspected drug offences.

The man reportedly appeared in a video online, showing him using the weapon in public. Police officers then apprehended him hours after the clip surfaced.

At the man’s residence in Tiong Bahru, authorities found other weapons, as well as drug paraphernalia.

He was charged on Monday (30 Oct) and will return to court in November.

Video of Tiong Bahru man using samurai sword appeared on Facebook

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police announced the arrest on Sunday (29 Oct).

On Saturday (28 Oct), they arrested the 49-year-old man for possession of scheduled weapons in a public place and drug-related offences at a residential unit in York Hill, near Tiong Bahru.

The police had received a report earlier that day about an online video depicting a man wielding a samurai sword in public. Apparently, the video was from the man’s Facebook page.

Subsequently, the police raided the man’s residence and found more weapons.

Besides the samurai sword, they also seized a butterfly knife, a knuckle duster, and a flick knife.

On top of that, officers reportedly discovered drug paraphernalia at the house.

Charged with possession of scheduled weapons & drug-related offences

On Monday (30 Oct), the court handed Joel Ezekiel, a 49-year-old Singaporean, one charge of possessing a knuckle duster without lawful purpose.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that he was in remand and appeared in court via video link draped in a blanket or towel.

The prosecution asked for an adjournment so that they could complete the investigations. They also requested for the court to offer a bail of S$15,000 to Ezekiel.

Apparently, the 49-year-old repeatedly asked about his identity card when asked if he had anything to say.

Ezekiel will return to court in November.

Per the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, scheduled weapons include offensive weapons such as:

Flick knives

Knuckle dusters

Swords

Should he be found guilty, the man may face up to five years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

