Tipsy Collective Co-Founder Derek Ong Passes Away Aged 34, Opening Of Latest Outlet Postponed

Tipsy Collective Co-Founder Derek Ong Passes Away Aged 34

The co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tipsy Collective, Derek Ong, passed away on Saturday (26 Aug) at 34.

Funeral parlour Green Pasture posted his obituary on their website, stating that his funeral will take place on Thursday (31 Aug).

In light of the tragedy, Tipsy Collective subsequently announced the postponement of Tipsy Unicorn, their latest outlet at The Palawan Beach in Sentosa.

Wake for Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong on 27 Aug, 5pm

While no official announcement on Mr Ong’s passing has been made on his socials so far, Green Pasture Funeral Services has put up an obituary for him, stating that he was “called home to the Lord” on 26 Aug.

His wake will be on 27 Aug, 5pm, at Block 75 Whampoa Drive, while the memorial service will be on 29 and 30 Aug, from 8pm to 9pm for both days.

Green Pasture noted that his cremation and funeral will be held on 31 Aug, with the venue at Mandai Crematorium Hall 1.

The reasons for Mr Ong’s passing are still unclear at the time of writing.

Opening of latest outlet, Tipsy Unicorn, postponed

According to OCBC, Mr Ong launched Tipsy Collective with David Gan to reinvigorate the local dining scene in 2018.

With over 10 restaurants and bars operating islandwide, the hospitality group was about to open another outlet, Tipsy Unicorn, at The Palawan Beach in Sentosa.

However, in light of Mr Ong’s passing, Tipsy Collective announced via PR rep Word of Mouth Communications that they had postponed the grand opening of the venue to a later date.

The group will announce further details of the event in due course.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Derek’s family and loved ones.

“Our thoughts are with them and the Tipsy Collective team during this most difficult time,” said the spokesperson.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Green Pasture and @dereeeeeeeek on Instagram.