New Sentosa Entertainment Precinct The Palawan Has Beach Clubs & 3-Level Go-Kart Circuit

Sentosa Launches New Entertainment District With Beach Club, Infinity Pool & Go-Kart Circuit

Over the past few decades, Sentosa has established itself as a prime entertainment location for people from all walks of life.

Now, it’s set to broaden its offerings with beach clubs and Singapore’s first gamified electrical go-kart circuit.

Shangri-La Group and Tipsy Collective Group will be bringing these attractions and more to the iconic landmark, establishing a new entertainment district.

With its wide range of facilities, there would be no shortage of activities for guests to indulge in.

3-level electric go-kart circuit has virtual gamification features

In a press release on Wednesday (26 July), the Shangri-La Group announced that they will be opening The Palawan @ Sentosa.

Spanning 183,000 square feet, the precinct boasts eight experiences with exciting leisure activities.

With a broad range of facilities, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy.

For instance, adventure seekers would adore HyperDrive, Singapore’s first gamified electric go-kart circuit.

With virtual gamification features, drivers are sure to have a wild ride around a three-level racetrack.

To unwind after a thrilling race, put your putting skills to the test at UltraGold, an 18-hole mini golf course.

Entertainment district at Sentosa includes new beach clubs

The district will also comprise two new beach clubs with creative food and beverage selections, Splash Tribe and +Twelve.

Visitors in the need for family-oriented fun can let their kids run free at Splash Tribe, which has a sandcastle-themed wet-play zone and an infinity pool.

On the other hand, +Twelve is for those craving a more intimate space, with 12 cabanas containing private plunge pools.

There will also be a main pool with a swim-up bar, where you can wade in the water while relaxing and enjoying a refreshing drink.

If all the adventuring and splashing around tires you out, visit The Palawan Food Trucks, where you can indulge in comfort food across numerous cuisines, courtesy of 10 unique vendors.

Kick back and bask in the tropical holiday atmosphere as you dig into delicious treats by the beach.

Those who desire a more ‘proper’ dining experience can get seats at Blu Kouzina, which serves Mediterranean seafood cuisine.

Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club lets you vibe to music in the pool

Of course, these aren’t going to be the only new beach clubs opening on the island. Tipsy Collective Group will be bringing its latest concept to Sentosa on 1 Sep, Tipsy Unicorn.

With 19,000 square feet and a 5,000 square feet outdoor space, Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club will be able to seat a staggering 500 pax.

Containing private cabanas, daybeds and VIP lounges, it promises a sublime clubbing experience for visitors to remember.

The club’s main pool will have an elaborate stage leading to the sunken pool cabanas and a main bar area with an ocean view.

In such a special setting, guests can take in the scenery while sipping on selections from their extensive beverage menu.

Tipsy Unicorn is also the only beach club in Sentosa to have ‘live’ bands, with a state-of-the-art staging, lighting and sound system.

Those looking for a space to host large parties and grand celebrations need not look any further, as the club will be able to meet their needs.

Like its sister venues, Tipsy Unicorn will provide an experience that goes beyond what the typical beach club offers, with curated entertainment acts and fitness activities.

Guests can play in a games area, marvel at stylish bottle presentations and arrange for exclusive engagement activities.

Tipsy Unicorn also plans to collaborate with PUMA to launch a shop-in-shop concept in Singapore. The store will sell a variety of sports, fashion and beach apparels, in addition to merchandise.

Another reason to visit Sentosa

If your interest has been sufficiently piqued, here’s how to get to The Palawan @ Sentosa, which is already open:

The Palawan @ Sentosa

Address: Palawan Island, Sentosa

Nearest bus station: Beach Station

More information on getting there is available here.

With such a wide variety of activities, it’s safe to say that Sentosa’s spot as one of our most popular tourist locations is well-deserved.

Don’t forget to place your bookings at each of the entertainment facilities, before slots run out.

Featured image courtesy of Sentosa Development Corporation.