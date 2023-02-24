MP Aware Of Unlicensed Tissue Sellers At Bedok MRT, Warning Letters Issued To Them

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How Aware Of Increasing Number Of Tissue Sellers At Bedok Interchange

Earlier this week, news emerged about unscrupulous tissue sellers at Bedok MRT Station, including some who apparently operated without the necessary licence.

On Friday (24 Feb), East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How issued a statement on the issue, saying his team are aware of the matter.

Mr Tan said his team has since raised the issue to the relevant authorities. They have also issued warning letters to the sellers in question.

MP responds to reports of increasing number of Bedok tissue sellers

On Friday (24 Feb), East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How penned a Facebook post in response to reports of the increasing number of tissue sellers around Bedok Interchange.

According to Mr Tan, his team is familiar with the licensed tissue sellers in the vicinity, many of whom have operated around Bedok Interchange “for some time”.

He added that many of these sellers are in fact residents in the area and are part of the community.

Without delving into their individual stories, Mr Tan said that grassroots volunteers and community partners are supporting them to the best of their abilities.

Authorities issue warning letters to illegal tissue sellers

What’s perhaps more concerning is the presence of unlicensed tissue sellers.

According to Mr Tan, some residents have noticed them arriving and leaving “together in a van”.

Concerns about them possibly being part of an “organised group” have thus arisen. Residents have also apparently expressed worries that licensed sellers could lose out to those without a licence.

In a bid to address the situation, Mr Tan said that his team has informed the relevant authorities. Warning letters have also been sent to the illegal sellers.

The MP took the opportunity to thank members of the public for supporting the tissue sellers but reminded them to patronise the licensed ones.

Kudos to Mr Tan and his team for investigating the issue promptly. We hope the warning letters serve as deterrence for the unlicensed tissue sellers to stop their illegal actions and obtain the necessary documents should they wish to continue selling tissues.

