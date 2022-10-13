Titus Low Says He’ll Go To Jail ‘In A Couple Of Weeks’, Admits The Past Year Has Been Tough

Titus Low Says He Will Go To Jail Soon In TikTok Video

Titus Low has been making headlines lately for his whirlwind relationship with Malaysia influencer Cheryl Chin. But in the background of this influencer drama was Low’s ongoing court case.

On Wednesday (12 Oct), the OnlyFans creator was sentenced to three weeks’ jail and fined S$3,000 for uploading obscene materials on the platform.

That night, Low took to TikTok to share that the past year has been tough on him mentally and he is “not doing okay.”

@tituslow Replying to @Prrrth *turn on captions* Case closed now 🙏 will share more on my YT channel! Link in bio ♬ original sound – Titus Low – Titus Low

However, he expressed relief that it has all come to an end.

Titus Low says he has not been doing okay in past year

In the TikTok video shared on Wednesday (12 Oct) night, Low introduced himself as an OnlyFans creator.

He shared that he was charged in court for posting obscene content on OnlyFans and breaching a police order by accessing his account when under investigation.

Low said he would be heading to jail in a couple of weeks. Reflecting on the court case, he said it’d been a year, and he now “regrets things”.

I’m not going to lie, it’s been very tough on me mentally. I’m not doing okay.

Addressing his jail sentence, Low said he would update fans more about it in a YouTube video when he finishes his prison term.

Concluding the video, he noted that he is ready to start a new chapter in life.

On his Instagram stories, Low also responded to fans, saying he is glad he will no longer be a criminal after serving his jail term.

Fans leave messages of encouragement

In less than a day, Low’s video garnered over 653,000 views. Many netizens left words of encouragement for the creator, wishing him all the best.

Some advised him to treat it as reservist, and the weeks will pass fast.

This netizen joked that he could even do a Food King prison edition episode with Dee Kosh, who is currently serving his sentence for sexual offences.

To this, Low said he would let them know if he saw him there.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @tituslow on TikTok.