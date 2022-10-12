Titus Low Gets 3 Weeks’ Jail For Accessing OnlyFans Account When Police Ordered Him Not To

Titus Low Jailed For Uploading Obscene Materials & Defying Police Order By Accessing OnlyFans Account

While Titus Low’s recent scandal involving Malaysian influencer MsPuiYi might still be fresh in everyone’s minds, it wasn’t the first time the 22-year-old found himself in the spotlight for questionable behaviour.

Last year, the OnlyFans creator was charged for transmitting obscene materials via electronic means.

On Wednesday (12 Oct), Low was sentenced to three weeks’ jail and fined S$3,000 for uploading obscene materials on the online platform.

He was also guilty of accessing the online website when the police ordered him not to do it.

Titus Low continued uploading obscene materials on OnlyFans despite police order

On Wednesday (12 Oct), Low pleaded guilty to two charges:

Failing to comply with a police order

Transmitting obscene photos and videos to his OnlyFans account

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police order prohibited Low from accessing his OnlyFans account while investigations were ongoing.

Even though Low surrendered his passwords to the police, he did not inform the cops he had another email account linked to his OnlyFans account.

After police officers changed the account’s passwords, Low contacted the OnlyFans helpdesk and regained access to his account, claiming he got hacked.

He continued posting more obscene materials for his paid subscribers.

His actions didn’t go unnoticed. The police discovered the breach later and changed the passwords once again.

However, Low repeated his actions by reaching out to OnlyFans and posting more obscene materials after regaining access.

The police were first alerted to the case when someone lodged a police report after finding a video of Low pleasuring himself on their 12-year-old’s phone.

Allegedly felt “obligation” to provide content to prepaid subscribers

In court, the deputy public prosecutor pointed out that Low lied to the OnlyFans helpdesk and subsequently profited from his transgressions, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Highlighting Low’s wilful disobedience of the police order, he asked for a S$3,000 fine and four weeks’ jail for the obscene material and police order defiance charges respectively.

Low’s lawyer, however, pointed out that his client had a troubled childhood and did not come from a “stable family”, adding that he was trying to “stand on his own two feet” despite his young age.

He also shared that IMH had diagnosed Low with an adjustment disorder.

Personal factors aside, the lawyer said that OnlyFans is a platform designed only for adults to access and that there were mechanisms to prevent minors from entering.

As for the police order, Low said he had prepaid subscribers and felt “an obligation to continue to supply them content”.

Nonetheless, Low’s lawyer noted that his client accepted that it was a “stupid thing to do” and regretted his actions.

Low was eventually fined S$3,000 for transmitting obscene material and sentenced to three weeks’ jail for defying the police order.

For transmitting obscene material electronically, Low could’ve faced up to three months’ jail, a fine, or a combination of both.

As for his failure to comply with a police officer’s orders during investigations, he could’ve been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

