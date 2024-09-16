Driver flees scene after accident in Toa Payoh, police find drug-related paraphernalia & vape in mooncake bags inside car

Police find drug-related paraphernalia & vape in trunk of car involved in Toa Payoh accident

A seemingly ordinary car accident in Toa Payoh turned out to be something more when police found drug-related contraband inside the offending car’s trunk.

The accident occurred on 13 Sept at 7.10pm at Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, right beside the Toa Payoh Methodist Church.

Shin Min Daily News reported that one car had rear-ended another on the two-lane road. A third car had also stopped a small distance behind them.

The accident had caused a traffic jam on the road. A shop owner claimed witnessed the incident, adding that the crash did not lead to an argument between the drivers involved.

However, a nearby resident reported returning home three hours later at around 10pm and finding the three cars still present at the scene.

The police later informed her that they were still investigating the incident.

The resident noted that the driver of the second car was nowhere to be found.

She saw that the police had opened the trunk of the second car for investigation. Inside were two or three paper bags, appearing to be filled with mooncake boxes.

The police then continued investigating the accident scene until midnight on 14 Sept, concluding their investigation around five hours after the accident.

Police tracking down driver in drug-related case

The Singapore Police Force told MS News that the driver of the second car had left the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

However, the police found a vape and drug-related paraphernalia inside the trunk of the car.

Residents speculated that the driver may have hidden the illicit items inside mooncake boxes in the trunk.

The police added that they were making efforts to track the driver down and referred the drug-related offences to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

They also referred the vape-related offence to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.

