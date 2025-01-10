The Peak @ Toa Payoh unit sells for S$1.6M, sets resale record for DBSS flats in S’pore

The Peak @ Toa Payoh DBSS flat sets new record with S$1.6 million resale price

A five-room flat at The Peak @ Toa Payoh has set a new benchmark for Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) developments in Singapore, fetching a record-breaking resale price of S$1.6 million.

According to data from the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the 117 sqm unit is located at 138A Lorong 1A Toa Payoh.

It is located somewhere on the 19th to 21st storeys and has 86 years and six months left on its lease.

Toa Payoh flat offers prime location near MRT stations, schools & amenities

The Peak @ Toa Payoh boasts a strategic location, conveniently positioned between two MRT stations (Toa Payoh and Braddell), making it highly accessible.

In the vicinity are numerous educational institutions, including CHIJ Secondary School, CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), Toa Payoh Methodist Preschool, and Kheng Cheng School.

Residents also enjoy easy access to essential amenities, with Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre just across the road and Toa Payoh Heights Park nearby.

DBSS flats, as noted by 99.co, are particularly appealing due to their modern layouts, spacious interiors, and enhanced facilities compared to standard HDBs.

According to Stacked, The Peak @ Toa Payoh gained significant attention during its launch in 2009, with about 100 prospective buyers queuing outside the show flat even before it opened.

This demand was further highlighted in April last year, when a unit at Block 138B within the development was listed on PropertyGuru for S$2 million, sparking much debate online.

Previous record held by Bishan DBSS flat

The previous record for the most expensive DBSS resale in Singapore was held by a flat at Natura Loft in Bishan, which sold for S$1,568,000 in July 2024.

However, the title of the priciest resale HDB flat overall remains with a five-room unit at SkyOasis @ Dawson in Queenstown, which was sold for S$1.73 million in the same month.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.