‘Oh my, I’m sorry’: Blackpink’s Rosé apologises to mother of South Korean toddler who can’t stop singing ‘APT.’

Toddler obsessed with ‘APT.’, can’t stop singing hit song

‘APT.’, the smash-hit collaboration between Blackpink’s Rosé and Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars, has taken the world by storm in 2024, topping global charts and racking up millions of streams.

But for one family in South Korea, the song’s impact has gone far beyond the charts.

On 24 Dec, Instagram user @closeto_u_ shared a hilarious video of her toddler’s obsession with the track.

Captured through CCTV footage in the child’s room, the video shows the two-year-old dancing and chanting the chorus of ‘APT.’ repeatedly — even while his mother was asleep.

“Rosé, Bruno Mars… Please save our little one, who is addicted to ‘APT.’ from the moment he wakes up until just before he falls asleep,” the caption reads.

Netizens amused by toddler’s obsession with ‘APT.’

The video, which runs for over 40 seconds, had many viewers fooled into thinking it was a loop due to the boy’s continuous chanting of “Apateu, apateu“.

One observant commenter noted that they initially thought the video had looped several times, but it turned out it was just playing once.

Another netizen commented that the toddler really embodied the lyrics of the song.

Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views, with netizens sharing their amusement over the child’s infectious enthusiasm for the song.

Rosé sends mother personal apology

The video eventually caught the attention of Rosé herself, who left an apologetic comment on the post.

“Oh my, I’m sorry, mother,” the singer wrote, adding to the humour of the situation.

