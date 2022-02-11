Those Allergic To Almonds Shouldn’t Consume Product If They Bought It

For people who’re allergic to nuts, even a small amount of hidden nut-based ingredient found in food products may trigger an unwanted reaction.

That’s why such substances need to be declared on food packaging.

Unfortunately, batches of Tohato Caramel Corn, a popular snack found in supermarkets in Singapore, were found to have undeclared almond allergen in them.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has thus ordered them to be recalled.

SFA issues warning on product

In a Facebook post on Friday (11 Feb), SFA issued a warning to consumers who might have bought Tohato Caramel Corn in Original Flavour.

They said batches imported into Singapore had the presence of undeclared almond allergen – a substance that causes an allergic reaction in the body.

Thus, people who’re allergic to almonds shouldn’t consume the snack if they have it.

2 importers must recall product

The alert was sounded by Food Standards Australia New Zealand, SFA said.

In response, SFA has ordered 2 local importers to recall the product.

They are JFC (S) Pte Ltd and Redmart, which still sells the snack on its popular online grocery site.

The batches of product that must be recalled have expiry dates up to and including:

11 Jan 12 Mar 5 Apr 12 Apr 10 May 13 May 22 May

Certain ingredients must be declared

Fans of the snack may wonder why it has to be recalled because of an allergen.

In a longer media release, SFA explained that ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.

Apparently, these batches of Tohato Caramel Corn didn’t declare the almond allergen.

This rule to safeguard public health, they added, and is enshrined under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation).

No food safety issue to most

Singaporeans should be assured, though, that there isn’t any food safety issue to the public at large.

Thus, Tohato Caramel Corn should be safe to eat for the general consumer.

Only those who’re allergic to almonds should beware, SFA said.

To that end, those who’ve eaten it and have health concerns should see a doctor.

Recall a good precaution

Given that Tohato Caramel Corn is a well-known snack in Singapore, it’s good that SFA recalled it as a precaution.

After all, the more common the product is, the more likely that an unsuspecting consumer who’s allergic would have an adverse reaction.

If you have it at home and are still wary about eating it, do contact the outlet where you bought it for enquiries.

