Hup Seng Biscuits Safe To Eat In Moderation

Hup Seng Biscuits — to eat or not to eat? This question was sparked by the Malaysia Health Ministry which has recently investigated 60 biscuit types for carcinogens.

After Malaysia confirmed these biscuits have a low health risk, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also responded to the issue.

On Friday (29 Oct), SFA confirmed that Hup Seng biscuits are safe to eat in moderation through a Facebook post.

SFA issues consumer advisory for pre-packed biscuits & crackers

Compounds that were suspected to cause cancer – like acrylamide, 3-MCPD esters, and Glycidyl fatty acid esters (GE) – were previously detected in Hup Seng biscuits.

Despite our initial worries, SFA assured the public that pre-packed biscuits and crackers are safe for consumption when eaten in moderation. There is no conclusive proof that shows the compounds found in them can result in cancer.

Nonetheless, the agency advised Singaporeans to avoid excessive consumption of food processed at high temperatures such as baked, fried, and roasted products.

Compounds form in food during processing stage

Based on the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the substances form in the snacks during the processing stage at low moisture and high temperatures. This includes baking, frying, industrial processing, and roasting.

Acrylamide can manifest in starchy food because of amino acids and sugars.

Likewise, GE and 3-MPCD esters appear when vegetable oil is heated to meet food safety standards.

Naturally, most biscuits are manufactured at high temperatures so the presence of these compounds was expected.

Food safety standards for compounds

Across the world, manufacturers have to adopt an “As Low as Reasonably Achievable” (ALARA) approach for these compounds. In other words, they must limit its presence as much as possible.

Since these substances are naturally produced during the manufacturing process, it’s impossible to eliminate them entirely.

Though there are maximum limits for these substances, it seems Hup Seng Biscuits are able to meet the standard.

On Thursday (28 Oct), Malaysia’s health director-general Dr Noor Hisham confirmed the risk assessment for the biscuits was low based on benchmark levels set by the European Union (EU).

Eat Hup Seng biscuits in moderation

Now that you know that Hup Seng biscuits are safe to eat, there’s no need to be wary about placing them in your shopping cart or pantries.

As the popular saying goes, too much of a good thing can be bad for your health. This can also apply to nutritious foods. That said, it’s best to eat biscuits in moderation and add variety to your diet.

In the meantime, SFA will stay up to date on scientific findings of the compounds to ensure the safety of Singapore consumers.

