Toilet door comes off during Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to New York, airline launches investigation

On Monday (15 July), a toilet door came off its hinges on a Cathay Pacific flight that was heading to New York from Hong Kong.

Pictures of the incident that have circulated on social media show the door tilted at a diagonal angle, with an air stewardess onboard the flight holding onto it.

Another image showed the air stewardess, alongside other individuals, inspecting the toilet cubicle from which the door had come off.

The Cathay Pacific flight CX840 was scheduled to depart on 16 July at 4.15pm, but the flight was delayed to 5.06pm.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that the OP who posted the images alleged that the door had come off three minutes after the aircraft embarked on its flight.

In addition, flight tracking websites showed that the jet landed at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York 16 hours after it left Hong Kong. The flight reportedly landed at 9.08pm instead of its original 8.35pm scheduled landing.

Responding to the post on Tuesday (17 July), the airline said it was conducting a follow-up investigation into the matter.

“The defect was rectified and our engineering team is performing a follow-up investigation,” the statement revealed.

“The safety of our customers and crew guides every decision we make. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Multiple cases of flights experiencing turbulence

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that an incident aboard an aircraft has taken place in 2024.

Multiple reports have emerged of flights experiencing severe turbulence, resulting in casualties during such trips.

Back in May on the 21st of that month, a Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence whilst flying to Singapore from London, resulting in the death of one passenger.

Five days after the incident, a Qatar Airways flight had a similar experience with turbulence, with 12 people sustaining injuries.

Last month, an Air New Zealand (Air NZ) domestic flight en route from Wellington to Queenstown went through severe turbulence, causing a passenger and a crew member to suffer moderate injuries.

