Man Hits Woman’s Head Against Basin In Toa Payoh Toilet & Rapes Her, Jailed 12 Years

Man Gets 12 Years’ Jail For Raping Woman Almost Twice His Age In Toa Payoh Office Toilet

In August 2021, a 28-year-old Singaporean man assaulted and raped a 52-year-old woman in a Toa Payoh office building toilet.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated rape and attempted aggravated rape, and was recently sentenced to 12 years’ jail and 16 strokes of the cane.

In addition, he was ordered to pay the victim around S$140 in medical fees.

Man first saw victim in Toa Payoh office building, found her ‘very sexy’

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accused, Chew Kee Hock, was an employee of a healthcare products company at the time of the offence.

On 17 Aug 2021, he was in his office building in Toa Payoh when he saw the victim exiting the women’s toilet after a shower.

He supposedly found the woman, who was 52 years old at the time, “very sexy” and made small talk with her.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that two days after their encounter, Chew returned to the same place at around 7pm with the specific intention to rape the woman.

After she entered the toilet at around 8.30pm, Chew, who realised he could use his bedroom key to unlock the door, did so and barged inside.

Hit woman’s head against toilet wash basin & raped her

Having entered the toilet, Chew slammed the door shut behind him and proceeded to attack the woman.

He allegedly pushed her towards the toilet sink, which caused her to fall down and hit herself on a wall.

The pair then wrestled on the ground. During the tussle, Chew pulled the woman’s hair and hit her head against the wall and wash basin repeatedly.

He reportedly wanted to knock her unconscious so that he could rape her.

Additionally, Chew used the victim’s towel to cover her mouth and muffle her screaming, which stopped after he threatened to suffocate her.

Chew then asked the woman to perform oral sex on him, but she refused, ST reported.

Seizing the chance to escape while Chew was looking for his glasses that were knocked off in the struggle, the woman tried to lock herself in a cubicle.

But the accused was still able to force his way inside the toilet cubicle, where he raped her.

Following the assault, the woman ran out of the toilet while shouting for help.

Chew gave chase and caught up with the victim before dragging her back into the toilet and throwing her to the floor.

Another scuffle ensued, with the woman biting Chew’s forearm and him hitting her head against the wall again.

He tried to force a sex act on her again but did not succeed.

At around 9pm, Chew, feeling tired, went home and left the victim crying on the floor.

Police identify assailant through CCTV footage & victim’s description

The woman eventually put her clothes on and went downstairs to look for help. Police and the building’s security staff were soon alerted to the incident.

They were able to arrest Chew the next day through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and the victim’s description of him.

A doctor found that the woman had suffered bruises on her scalp and arm. She also had an abrasion on her lower back and a tender lower chest wall.

Chew, who underwent a medical examination at Police Cantonment Complex, apparently had bruises on his knee, scratches on his forehead and arms, and a bite mark on his forearm.

The victim’s DNA was found under his fingernails, and she had traces of his DNA on her as well.

Gets 12 years’ jail & 16 strokes of the cane

In February this year, Chew pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated rape and a second charge of attempted aggravated rape.

Three more charges, including one for criminal trespass, were also taken into consideration.

He received his sentencing on Wednesday (26 Apr), getting 12 years’ jail plus 16 strokes of the cane.

In addition, ST stated that the High Court ordered Chew, now 30, to pay around S$140 in medical fees to the victim.

This was after the prosecution sought a compensation order against him.

