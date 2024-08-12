Real-life ‘Mission Impossible’: Tom Cruise abseils off stadium roof in Paris Olympics finale

Tom Cruise abseils off roof during Paris Olympics closing ceremony

As the curtain falls on the 2024 Paris Olympics, a flurry of new world records and unforgettable moments have left the world in awe.

Just when everyone thought it couldn’t get any more dazzling, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise made a jaw-dropping appearance, swinging 40m down from the rooftop of the Stade de France in the City of Light.

Captured on video at Sunday’s (11 Aug) closing ceremony, the star was seen casually leaping off the roof, effortlessly pulling off an abseiling stunt that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

After all, when it comes to stunts, the 62-year-old is the undisputed king.

Passes Olympic flag to Los Angeles

After his heart-racing entrance, Cruise headed up the stage to receive the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnastics champion Simone Biles.

In a pre-recorded clip, the action hero is then shown revving up his motorcycle and tearing through the streets of Paris, zooming past famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in classic Cruise style.

But the thrill doesn’t stop there.

Next, he rides his bike straight into the back of a moving plane — ‘Mission Impossible’-style — and skydives down to the lush green hills of California, USA.

In a final flourish, Cruise hands over the Olympic flag to American cyclist Kate Courtney and adds the iconic Olympic rings to the Hollywood sign before signing off in style.

Los Angeles to host 2028 Olympics

Cruise’s dramatic stunt was the perfect blend of drama and humour as he passed the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games.

The “flag passing” is a cherished Olympic tradition, where the current host hands over the flag to the next city in the closing ceremony.

This symbolises the torch being passed to the new host.

Back at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took centre stage, brandishing the Olympic flag and officially handing it off to Paris, setting the stage for the spectacular event just wrapped up.

Featured image adapted from Natacha Pisarenko/AP via CNN.