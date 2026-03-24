Monitor lizard approaches tortoise at Sungei Punggol, tortoise retreats into shell to avoid becoming next meal

Monitor lizard approaches tortoise at Sungei Punggol, video shows reptile sizing up potential prey

A tense wildlife encounter between a monitor lizard and a tortoise near Sungei Punggol has caught the attention of netizens after a video of the moment was shared online.

The clip, posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page last Thursday (19 March), shows the large reptile approaching the tortoise and flicking its tongue, appearing to assess it as a potential prey.

Monitor lizard seen approaching tortoise

The individual who posted the video told MS News that the incident occurred near Sungei Punggol, identified by the red cross in the screenshot below.

In the video, the monitor lizard moves steadily towards the tortoise, which remains still at first.

As the reptile gets closer and begins flicking its tongue, the tortoise retreats into its shell — a natural defensive response.

The clip ends without any attack from either animal.

Woman spotted ‘big black thing’ before realising it was a lizard

Speaking to MS News, the person who filmed the encounter, Bernice, 43, said she first noticed something unusual from a distance.

“At first, I saw a big black thing from far. I couldn’t tell what it was. And when I was nearer, I saw it was a monitor lizard.”

She added that she usually records such sightings to share with friends and family.

Tortoise appeared to be laying eggs

Bernice told MS News that she noticed the tortoise shortly after spotting the lizard.

“The tortoise seemed like it was laying eggs or about to lay eggs,” she said.

This prompted her to begin recording the interaction, as the situation appeared potentially dangerous for the tortoise.

Bernice said she was standing around five to 10 metres away from the animals while filming, while “another man with a white furry dog” was in close vicinity.

She added that no rangers were present at the time.

“It’s just a park connector, and it’s quite common to see monitor lizards in Sengkang.”

The post has since garnered significant engagement online, with Bernice saying she was surprised by the response.

She noted that viewers were likely drawn to the suspense of the situation.

“From the comments, it seemed that many were expecting that maybe the tortoise was going to be attacked.”

‘Reminds me to be careful in nature’

What stood out for Bernice was the size of the monitor lizard, claiming it was the biggest she had encountered.

She added that witnessing the interaction up close was a reminder of how capable wildlife can be.

“To watch it in person, seeing how the monitor lizard travels from far and then approaches the turtle further reminds me to be careful with animals,” she said.

“They are more skilled than humans in so many ways.”

Also read: 2 stray dogs drag monitor lizard out of water in Sungei Buloh, seemingly kill it in fight

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Featured image adapted from Lau Tian Ee via Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Facebook.