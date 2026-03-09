2 stray dogs drag monitor lizard out of water in Sungei Buloh, seemingly kill it in fight

Two dogs chase and attack monitor lizard in waters of Sungei Buloh, drag its motionless body to land

At Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve last Saturday, two stray dogs attacked a monitor lizard in the water.

The double-teaming dogs dragged the lizard onto the shore and seemingly mauled it to death in front of shocked visitors.

Dogs chase and bite monitor lizard in water

42-year-old Teo Chee Yong, an automation crane technician, told MS News that the event occurred sometime past 9am on 7 March.

He explained that two stray dogs had been sunbathing on a sandbank near the Eagle Point area of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Suddenly, Mr Teo heard a commotion from other visitors and photographers.

Taking a look, he saw a black dog chasing a monitor lizard through the shallow water. A brown dog also joined the hunt.

Both dogs managed to corner the lizard, which tried to fight back.

‘Motionless’ monitor lizard dragged onto land by dogs

Attacking together, the dogs overpowered the lizard. The black dog sank its teeth into the head and neck of their target, while the brown dog held fast on its body.

They subsequently dragged the lizard out of the water and onto the sandbank.

Mr Teo told MS News that the lizard was already motionless at this point, but he wasn’t sure if it had died already or was attempting to play dead.

Nonetheless, both dogs continued to maul the unmoving monitor lizard for a while before the black dog eventually left.

The brown dog proceeded to drag the lizard away into the vegetation, with the photographer unsure of its survival.

Photographer had seen dogs attacking otters before

However, another photographer who had been present at the scene seemed to believe that the monitor lizard had been killed by the dogs.

“It was a hard moment to watch, sad and helpless, a reminder of nature’s raw reality,” Mr Teo said to MS News.

He wrote that nature could be both “breathtaking and brutal”.

Mr Teo claimed that he had seen dogs attacking otters before, but this was the first time he had seen them chase and catch a monitor lizard.

Also read: 2m-long monitor lizard spotted eating python at Ulu Pandan Park Connector, awes netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Teo Chee Yong on Facebook.