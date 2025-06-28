Tourist from China thanks M’sian woman who paid for meal when she had no cash

Tourist from China feels grateful after woman pays for her meal in Malaysia

Recently, a Chinese tourist took to Xiaohongshu to share her wholesome encounter in Malaysia.

In her post, the tourist shared that she did not bring any cash with her when she travelled to Malaysia — she thought she could pay using WeChat, Alipay and Visa.

However, the restaurant she visited for her first meal only accepted cash.

Nearby auntie offered to cover Chinese tourist’s meal without hesitation

Witnessing her difficult situation, a nearby woman offered to cover her meal without hesitation.

The OP tried to stop her, but she had already handed the money to the owner.

“I later asked for her contact so I could repay her and properly thank her, but she gently declined and simply walked away,” she wrote.

Before leaving, the kind-hearted woman shared with the OP that she had a great impression of China, having visited Beijing, Shanghai, and Xi’an.

The post also included photos of her meal and a receipt showing her order — a bowl of pork noodle soup and coconut milk, which cost RM26.30 (S$7.93).

Tourist from China offers to treat other Malaysians

Hoping to pay the kindness forward, she offered to treat up to 10 nearby Malaysian friends to meals. She also offered to transfer the same amount to those who were further away.

She ended her post wishing for a lasting friendship between China and Malaysia.

Also read: Tourist in Thailand ends up 1,200km away from destination after miscommunication with driver



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Pandas on Xiaohongshu.