Tourist in Thailand ends up 1,200km away from destination after miscommunication with driver

French man embarks on 9-hour ride, only to reach wrong destination

Misadventures unfolded when French tourist ended up stranded in Doi Tao district, Chiang Mai, due to a miscommunication with his driver.

The amusing tale was shared on Facebook on 12 Feb by Thai police officer Teerapat Modjod, who had assisted the tourist, known only as Jack, during his ordeal.

The Frenchman, who was visiting Thailand for the first time, reportedly told a driver that he wanted to go to Koh Tao — a popular island in the Surat Thani province off the south-east coast of Thailand.

However, the driver misheard it as Doi Tao, a district in Chiang Mai, and drove him north instead.

Jack then ended up at a location 1,200 kilometres away from his intended destination.

Upon realising the mistake, Jack was dropped off in Lamphun province, near Chiang Mai.

Determined to reach his intended destination in the south, he tried to hitch another ride.

A kind-hearted cabbage truck driver heading to Ratchaburi picked him up, and Jack planned to find another ride from there to Surat Thani.

Lost his wallet along the journey

But misfortune struck again — after stopping for a meal at a petrol station in Suphan Buri’s Muang district, Jack realised he had lost his wallet, which contained his passport and cash.

However, the driver was unable to take him back to the petrol station as he had to deliver cabbage to Ratchaburi before 2am, according to Thai news outlet The Nation.

It was then that he brought Jack to a local police station in Song Phi Nong district, where they met Police Corporal Teerapat Modjod.

The officer then reached out to Muang Police Station in Suphan Buri and learned that a Thai woman had turned in a foreign tourist’s wallet with a passport and a large sum of cash.

Jack was then escorted to the station to retrieve his belongings.

The officers also found a place for him to stay before he set off for the South the following morning.

Jack has since expressed his gratitude and commended the Thai police for their help.

Featured image adapted from Teerapat Modjod on Facebook.