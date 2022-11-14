Tourist Says S’pore Isn’t As Amazing As It Seems, Complains About Smoke-Free Zones & Dirtiness

Romanian Tourist Complains Singapore Is Not Clean & ‘Smells Terrible Everywhere’

Singapore is known to be a clean and green country, an amazing vacation spot for people all over the world.

However, some might beg to differ, as a TikToker believed to be a Romanian OnlyFans creator called Mario, shared recently.

In a TikTok video, he said Singapore was not as clean as it seemed and that smoke-free zones were a hassle.

He later gained flak for what he said and has since deleted the video.

Tourist complains about smoke-free zones and cleanliness of Singapore

In the now-deleted TikTok video reshared on Reddit and Instagram, Mario said Singapore is known to be an amazing country.

However, his first gripe with Singapore was about our smoke-free zones. At that time, he appeared to be walking along a park connector.

Panning to a signboard by the National Parks Board (NParks), he said, “this is a f**king smoke-free country”.

Pointing out that the fine is a hefty S$2,000, he questioned where he was supposed to be smoking.

Mario then said that going outside to smoke a cigarette in the heat was “impossible”.

The next problem with Singapore that Mario had was that it “pretends” to be a clean country.

But in his point of view, the country was “dirty as f**k”.

To illustrate his point, Mario pointed his camera toward the Singapore River.

Alluding that the river is dirty because of its colour, he said all of Singapore’s lakes, rivers, and seas are the same colour. “This is not a clean country,” he said.

He then moved on to his next problem with Singapore, namely that “it smells terrible everywhere, like garbage”.

The TikToker went on to say Singaporeans don’t use perfumes. He questioned why there was a lack of perfumes in a country so evolved in cosmetics.

He claimed, “you have to walk a few miles just to find a good perfume, it’s terrible”.

The video then cut off as he said, “now you know where all the smells come from”.

Mocked Indian cashier’s accent in previous video

Previously, in a video uploaded on 10 Nov, Mario recounted his interactions with an Indian cashier at a 7-Eleven in Singapore.

While doing this, he appeared to mock the cashier’s accent and shook his head excessively while imitating what she said.

In the video, Mario also called the cashier a “b**ch” for giving him the wrong type of cigarettes.

Singaporeans urged to ignore him

Mario was called out in both videos for being racist as well as inaccurate in his observations, drawing many comments saying he’s free to leave the country if he’s so unhappy here.

However, some felt that there is some truth in what he is saying. Nonetheless, this Redditor said he was “nitpicking”.

Others felt that Mario was trying to incite outrage to boost his clicks and views.

This netizen believed that Mario’s observations were inaccurate and simply “made him look like a clown”.

Ultimately, they shared that he was just being a “troll” and they urged Singaporeans to ignore him.

“Mistakes are inevitable”, says TikToker in follow-up video

A video posted by the man eight hours ago was captioned, “Mistakes are inevitable! You can only grow stronger if you learn from them! Peace out”.

In it, Mario could be seen walking in the rain barefoot.

It is the first video he posted since deleting the video where he complained about Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Wake Up Singapore on YouTube.