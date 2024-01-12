Chinese Tourist Pays S$53K For Fake Hermès Bag In Bangkok, Store Refuses Full Refund

Bangkok Store Offers To Return 70% Of Amount That Chinese Tourist Paid For Fake Bag

Sometimes, we may see offers online that are too good to be true — and they usually are. This is one of those times.

A Chinese tourist reportedly bought an “Hermès bag” from a store in Bangkok after seeing an online post.

The bag was later found to be fake.

When she confronted the store, they allegedly refused to refund her the full amount, offering to buy the bag back at only 70% of the price she paid.

Chinese tourist bought fake bag from Bangkok store on 1 Oct

The tourist, named only as Ms Deng, is a 27-year-old Chinese national, reported Thailand’s Khaosod News.

She’s reportedly also the wife of a Chinese businessman. The couple live in Singapore.

Last year, she saw the bag in an Instagram story and contacted the seller.

She then bought it at a second-hand store in Ratchaprasong, a famous shopping district in Bangkok, on 1 Oct 2023.

Bag certified as counterfeit

A day after the purchase, Ms Deng decided to have the bag authenticated.

She sent it to The Catch Fake Brandname (TCR), a Thai institute that certifies luxury goods.

Unfortunately, they asserted that the bag was counterfeit.

According to the opinion of a TCR expert released on 24 Oct, the bag doesn’t conform to the characteristics of an Hermès Kelly Pochette Black Shiny Niloticus with gold hardware, which it was supposed to be.

According to luxury auction site Sotheby’s, they sold an Hermès Kelly Pochette Black Shiny Niloticus, albeit with palladium hardware, for 44,450 Swiss Francs (S$69, 435) in November 2023.

Bangkok store initially refuses to let tourist return fake bag

Following the disappointing certification, Ms Deng requested to return the bag to the seller.

The seller declined, saying the bag had already “lost its value”.

Before returning to Singapore, she hired a law firm to file a complaint with the local police on 6 Oct.

The law firm’s representative made another complaint to the police on 1 Nov.

Seller offers to return 70% of amount

When the representative subsequently turned up at the store with the police, the seller relented.

However, they didn’t offer a full refund — they said they could take the bag back in return for just 980,000 baht (S$37,300).

This was due to “depreciation”, they reportedly added.

That sum was exactly 70% of the amount Ms Deng paid for the fake bag.

Tourist appeals to Thai authorities for help

Unable to stomach this, she went to the media with her story on 10 Jan.

Appealing to the Thai authorities, she claimed it was tough to find a government agency that could protect the rights of tourists.

She questioned how tourists who bought counterfeit goods could get reparation if they were only in the country for a short time.

She was also worried that other tourists who had the same experience would be scared to return to Thailand, she said.

Featured image adapted from Saichon Chounchou on Facebook.