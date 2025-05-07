2 tourists almost fall off mountain in China after climbing over barrier to avoid crowds

Shortcut almost turns tragic as tourists nearly fall off mountain in China

Two tourists in China had a brush with death after climbing over a safety barrier to avoid the huge crowds at a popular scenic spot.

The man and woman slipped and nearly fell off the mountain in a dramatic moment caught on video.

Tourists fall after climbing over barrier at mountain in China

The incident took place on Sunday (4 May) at Mount Tai in Shandong province, according to Guizhou Broadcasting’s “Citizens’ Focus” (百姓关注) channel on Weibo.

The couple were reportedly frustrated by the sheer number of visitors and attempted to take a dangerous shortcut by scaling down a steep ledge.

Footage of the incident showed the man, who had climbed over the barrier first, trying to help the woman down.

However, as he struggled to take her weight, the man lost his footing and fell backwards into a narrow crevice between two rocks — dragging the woman down with him.

Fortunately, the man’s fall was broken when his body became lodged between the rocks.

Meanwhile, the woman was prevented from falling farther by her companion, who held her by her leg just in time to avoid what could have been a fatal drop.

Neither was injured, and the couple left the scenic area without further incident, according to witnesses.

Mount Tai management to strengthen supervision

A spokesperson for the Mount Tai management said on Monday (5 May) that they would deploy more staff to strengthen supervision at key areas of the attraction.

Mount Tai is one of China’s most sacred peaks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with thousands of visitors daily during peak travel periods.

The recent five-day Labour Day public holiday in China from 1 to 5 May saw domestic tourists throng attractions nationwide, with 314 million domestic trips recorded during the period, according to the South China Morning Post.

Also read: 2 S’poreans get lost while climbing mountain in Langkawi, found in less than 3 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.