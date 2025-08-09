2 M’sian tourists set on fire in Bangkok, random attack reportedly driven by unemployment stress

M’sian tourists sent to hospital after being set on fire in Bangkok

Two Malaysian tourists were doused with paint thinner and set on fire in Bangkok, in a random attack by a man reportedly under stress due to unemployment.

Images posted on social media, including by Bernama TV, show members of the public trying to douse the flames that engulfed the two unfortunate young tourists.

As the burning pair are rolling on the ground, a man is seen spraying them with an aerosol that immediately puts out some of the flames, possibly saving their lives.

Suspected culprit beaten by members of the public

Later, a man suspected of being the culprit is seen getting beaten and kicked even as he sits handcuffed on the ground.

As police and members of the public surround him, he breaks down in tears on the ground.

He sat outside the steps of the Big C mall in full view of passers-by.

Man walked with tourists before setting them on fire in Bangkok

The incident took place at about 10pm on Thursday (7 Aug) outside the mall along Ratchadamri Road in central Bangkok, reported Thailand’s Khaosod news media.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Warakorn Pabtaisong, was seen walking with the two tourists before they went their separate ways.

However, as the pair sat on the steps of the mall, Warakorn returned and poured thinner over them, then set them on fire with a lighter.

Members of the public quickly helped the victims and restrained Warakorn.

Man was stressed as he couldn’t find a job

When he was questioned by the police, Warakorn said he had no prior grievance against the tourists.

He was a former boxer and had recently worked as a security guard, but was recently sacked and could not find another job, he added.

As he had not eaten that day, his hunger escalated his stress and led him to the act.

He was given a drug test, which came back negative.

The Thai authorities are expected to charge him with attempted bodily harm.

Tourists sent to Bangkok hospitals for fire injuries

As for the tourists, they were identified by The New Straits Times as 26-year-old man Ong Yik Leong and 27-year-old woman Gan Xiao Zhen.

They were rushed to separate hospitals — Mr Ong to the Intensive Care Unit of the Police General Hospital, and Ms Gan to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Mr Ong reportedly sustained serious but not life-threatening second-degree burns across his upper body, reported The Malay Mail.

Ms Gan, who suffered second-degree burns across 36% of her body, is conscious and in stable condition.

Family members heading to Bangkok

In a media release posted on Facebook, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said it is providing consular assistance to the two injured Malaysians.

Their family members are expected to arrive in Bangkok on Saturday (9 Aug).

The Thai authorities are conducting a full investigation into the incident, the ministry understands, promising its full cooperation.

The public was urged not to speculate on the incident and let the investigation take its course.

