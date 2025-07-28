Gunman kills 4 security guards & 1 vendor at Bangkok market before turning gun on himself

6 dead including gunman in Bangkok market shooting sparked by dispute with security guards

A gunman opened fire at a popular food market in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday (28 July), killing five people before turning the weapon on himself.

The shooting took place at around 12.30pm at Or Tor Kor Market in the Chatuchak district.

According to The Standard, the attacker had a longstanding personal conflict with the market’s security guards, which is believed to have triggered the violent outburst.

Shooter kills 4 security guards at market entrance

The gunman reportedly arrived at the market by taxi and immediately opened fire in the car park, killing four male security guards.

A witness captured a video of the man walking towards the market, dressed in a white cap and black shirt, with a backpack strapped across his chest and a pistol clearly visible in his right hand.

He then proceeded into the inner section of the market, where he fatally shot a female vendor and injured two others.

The injured victims were rushed to hospital.

CCTV footage from the scene showed terrified shoppers fleeing as gunshots rang out, causing chaos in the usually bustling market.

Gunman found dead on bench after shooting spree

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and carefully advanced through the market.

They later found the gunman dead on a bench in the middle of the market, having died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, the gunman’s wife said he frequently complained about tensions with the security guards, particularly after drinking.

His frustrations had reportedly built up over time, exacerbated by an incident where his car was scratched.

Authorities have ruled out any links to terrorism or geopolitical tensions, including rumours circulating online that the incident was tied to the border conflict with Cambodia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shootings in Thailand are, unfortunately, not uncommon, often linked to the country’s lax gun control laws.

Featured image adapted from Thai Enquirer on X and Khaosod English on Facebook.