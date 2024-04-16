Tower Transit will counsel bus driver in viral video of road rage incident with cyclist

Tower Transit to counsel bus driver involved in viral road rage incident

On Sunday (14 April), a video of a bus driver getting into a heated argument with a cyclist who allegedly hogged a lane in Yishun went viral.

In the 21-second clip, the duo hurled expletives at each other.

Tower Transit has since come forward to say that it will take appropriate action against the bus driver.

Tower Transit will counsel bus driver in road rage incident

Addressing the viral SG Road Vigilante video of the confrontation between a bus captain and a cyclist, a Tower Transit spokesperson explained that the driver had kept a safe distance from some cyclists while driving past them.

“However, he should not have gotten into an argument or used offensive language,” the spokesperson said in response to queries from MS News.

In light of what happened, Tower Transit will counsel the bus captain. The company clarified that its drivers have been taught to give cyclists a wide berth while sharing the roads with them.

Driver stopped bus to confront cyclist

In the viral video, the driver appeared to have stopped the bus to confront the cyclist.

Throughout the clip, the two men shouted at each other in Hokkien, exchanging expletives. The recording ended with the bus driver returning to his seat and closing the doors on the cyclist.

The OP who posted the video claimed in the caption that the incident occurred on Saturday (13 April). They shared that the bus captain was driving service 856 at the time of the incident.

He had apparently “had enough” of the cyclist “hogging the whole lane” and told the latter to keep left, sparking the dispute.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.