Tower Transit S’pore Gives Out Free Uniqlo AIRism Masks At 4 Bus Interchanges

Tower Transit Singapore Partners With Uniqlo To Give Out 75,000 Masks

Covid-19 restrictions are now minimal and Singaporeans have largely returned to their ordinary lives.

But one thing that has stayed since the beginning of the pandemic has been wearing masks. While we don’t have to don them in most spaces anymore, commuters on public transport still do.

To keep us well supplied, Tower Transit Singapore is giving out free masks at four bus interchanges around Singapore.

And it isn’t just any mask — they are handing out the highly raved-about Uniqlo AIRism masks.

Tower Transit giving free masks to commuters at bus interchanges

Partnering up with Uniqlo, Tower Transit Singapore is giving away 75,000 AIRism masks to commuters as well as frontliners.

Collection of the free masks can be done at the following bus interchanges:

Jurong East

Bukit Batok

Yishun

Sembawang

Masks will be available in both adult and children’s sizes, so kiddos can get theirs too.

Available while stocks last

The event started on Wednesday (30 Nov).

To kick things off, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Uniqlo CEO Yuki Yamada, and Tower Transit managing director Winston Toh handed out masks to commuters at Yishun Bus Interchange.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a pack of the free masks, simply approach the Passenger Service Office at any of the four designated bus interchanges.

But you might want to hurry as the masks are only available while stocks last.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tower Transit Singapore on Facebook.