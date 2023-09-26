Passenger Without Licence Honks On Toy Steering Wheel As Driver Cruises Along S’pore Street

Passenger Without Licence Uses Toy Steering Wheel In Car

Owning a car in Singapore is no easy task.

Not only do you need to have a valid driving licence, but you also need to pay over S$100,000 to get a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) for your vehicle.

Well, a TikTok user in Singapore seems to have found a way to experience the thrill of driving without breaking the bank — all you need is a toy steering wheel and a friend who drives.

The video of him “driving” alongside a licensed driver recently went viral.

Since then, it has garnered much amusement among 5.8 million viewers on the video-sharing platform.

Video shows licensed driver with passenger without license

The video of the simple but creative idea surfaced on TikTok on Wednesday (20 Sep).

It is a simple 11-second clip with the caption “Licensed and No license (sic)”.

Starting off, it shows someone driving a BMW, cruising along a road somewhere near an unnamed HDB estate in Singapore.

In the background, you can hear someone imitating zooming noises akin to those of racecars.

Passenger ‘controlling’ car on toy steering wheel

The footage then pans to the passenger’s side, where the person taking the video was seated.

Curiously, he seems to be “controlling” the car on a children’s toy steering wheel.

It could be possible that the owner of the car attached it to the dashboard of the passenger’s side for their child to play with during rides.

The passenger then pushed some buttons on the toy, causing it to emit a quirky noise.

He even mimicked honking at the cars in front, hilariously yelling, “Move it or lose it! Move it!”

TikTok users tickled by humorous clip, most interested in buying one

Since the video was posted, it has accumulated over 5.8 million views and 1.1 million likes as of this writing.

The clip tickled most viewers, with many expressing that they are interested in getting one of the gadgets for themselves as well.

One comment expressed how funny they found the passenger’s declarations to be with a series of crying emojis.

Another user was asking the right question when they enquired where they could get a similar toy steering wheel.

This commenter, like a majority of the others, tagged their friends with driving licences to ask whether they could have something similar in their vehicles.

Regardless, it is nice to see a simple toy bringing a smile to so many faces across all ages.

