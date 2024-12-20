Toys“R”Us in Japan sends parcels in plain boxes before Christmas, praised for protecting ‘Santa’s surprise’

Toys“R”Us in Japan ships gifts in plain boxes ahead of Christmas

A picture of an unassuming cardboard box recently went viral in Japan.

Posted on 16 Dec, the image on Threads quickly drew attention, curiosity, and praise from Japanese netizens.

It was later revealed that the plain boxes were from the toy store Toys”R”Us, in its attempt to help parents surprise their kids with gifts for Christmas.

Parents thankful for considerate packaging from the toy company

In the post, a Japanese mother of three thanked the toy company for the plain package without flashy logos.

She was worried that she’d have to get rid of the box right away in case her kids noticed their new toy in waiting.

Although her children were still learning how to read, they would immediately recognize popular brands like Nitori or Daiso.

In response to the post, another parent shared that they weren’t as lucky with their package from the Pokémon Center.

They had to quickly hide the box — which had a distinctive Pikachu design along its border — before their kids saw it.

Protecting Santa’s surprise

Despite its plainness, the box also contained a small message intended for those delivering the packages. It said:

These items are packaged with care, with the smiles of each and every child they will be delivered to in mind. Please handle and deliver them with care.

The toy company responded to a query from media outlet J-CAST regarding the viral box.

“We started using plain boxes that wouldn’t make it obvious a package came from us,” said a representative from the company.

He further added that they began doing so a couple of years ago when customers told the company they wanted the package delivered without children knowing.

