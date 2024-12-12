I’m stuck on Christmas gifts for my colleagues, so I let an AI shopping assistant choose for me

How Lazada’s AI-powered shopping assistant AI Lazzie helped me nail Christmas gifts for my co-workers

With less than two weeks to go till Christmas, the pressure is on to get my present shopping sorted — and fast.

I’ve got my family and close friends all figured out. After all, they’re the ones I’ve known long enough to anticipate their every want and need.

But when it comes to my colleagues, that’s a whole other story. Striking the right balance between thoughtful and appropriate — without going overboard or completely missing the mark — is no easy feat.

That’s why I’m turning to a festive lifesaver — Lazada’s AI-powered shopping assistant, AI Lazzie — to handle the heavy lifting.

Using AI Lazzie is a piece of cake

If you’ve ever used chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini, getting the hang of AI Lazzie will be a breeze.

To start, open the Lazada app and tap the “Message+” button at the bottom centre. You really can’t miss it.

Once you’re in, you’ll start a chat with AI Lazzie, who’s all ready to hunt down whatever you need on the app, whether it’s product recommendations based on your preferences or help with admin tasks such as cancelling orders.

AI Lazzie’s not just cute — it’s incredibly clever, too. It’s got all the latest gift ideas to keep you on trend with the season’s hottest picks, making sure your gifts stand out.

It also takes personalisation to a whole new level. Share a few details about your giftees — their interests, needs, personalities, etc. — and poof! AI Lazzie instantly serves up gift ideas.

No more endless scrolling, second-guessing, or panic-induced searching through crowded malls.

With AI Lazzie, you’ve got a personal shopper who knows exactly what everyone might want, right at your fingertips.

So, I gave it a spin, and here’s how it went.

AI Lazzie’s gift recs for my colleagues

First on my Christmas shopping list was my boss, a busy mum who juggles life as an editor with raising two young kids. With the year winding down, I figured she could use some pampering to help her relax and recharge.

After typing out my request, AI Lazzie worked its magic in just seconds, suggesting several great options.

The standout was a charming Christmas advent calendar filled with 24 skincare surprises — perfect for adding a festive touch to her routine while ensuring there’s something she’ll love.

Next up was a colleague who recently moved into a new flat. I asked AI Lazzie to help me find practical home and living items, and it quickly delivered a variety of floor mats, an essential for any household.

Pro tip: Tap “View More” for even more recommendations. In my case, it uncovered additional gems such as wall clocks, decorative lights, and cute lamps, making it even easier to narrow down the perfect gift.

Lastly, I needed something thoughtful for my intern, who’s travelling to Taiwan later this month to visit family.

AI Lazzie suggested a couple of digital weighing scales, and as someone who almost had to pay extra for overweight baggage recently, I can’t stress enough how useful this small but handy gadget is.

Don’t forget you can keep chatting with AI Lazzie to refine your search and uncover even better options.

Once you’ve found something you like (or rather, you think your giftee will like), simply tap on the listing, add it to your cart, and check out. Easy-peasy.

Deals to take the load off your holiday budget

Still need more ideas? Here are some of the best Lazada 12.12 All Out Sale deals to spark some gifting inspiration.

If Mum’s a fan of luxury skincare and makeup, then Estee Lauder’s exclusive Holiday Collection on Lazada is the perfect way to treat her this season.

Featuring the iconic Advanced Night Repair serum in a full-size bottle along with three travel-sized companions, it’s a luxurious gift that will leave her glowing — both literally and with happiness.

And men, if you really want to score some major points with your wife or girlfriend, spoil her with this set from Dyson, featuring the revolutionary Airstrait, a brush, and a case.

Perfect for daily use or a special night out, this premium gift set — featuring the Airstrait and an exclusive free brush set worth $108 — simplifies her hair routine, leaving her feeling effortlessly fabulous every time she uses it.

Last but not least, for a gift that anyone will appreciate, Unilever’s exclusive self-care bundle is a thoughtful and practical choice. This all-in-one set includes:

Two tubs of Dove Body Scrub

Two bottles of Dove Cloud Foam Body Wash

Two tubes of Vaseline Gluta-Hya Overnight Radiance Repair

A Dove sponge

A Lifebuoy Sensitive Care Bodywash pouch

Perfect for friends, family, or even a treat for yourself, this bundle brings a touch of elegance to everyday routines.

If you thought the deals stopped there, think again.

From 12 to 17 Dec, the Lazada 12.12 All Out Sale brings massive price drops of S$12, S$120, and S$1,200, giving you even more ways to snag unbeatable bargains.

Set your alarm for the following time slots and get ready to shop your favourite brands like Apple, DJI Neo, Sony PlayStation, The Purest Co., and more:

12am

8am

12pm

8pm

Win S$888 just by chatting with AI Lazzie

There’s more than just incredible deals to look forward to during the Lazada 12.12 All Out Sale — if you’re lucky, you could win daily LazCash worth S$888. Can someone say “Huat ah!”?

To join the fun, simply type <LazzieChatHunt> into Message+ each day from now till 17 Dec and wait to see if you strike the jackpot.

You’ll receive an instant reply as soon as you send the message, with AI Lazzie revealing the LazCash amount you’ve won on the spot. Amounts vary daily, so try your luck every day until 17 Dec.

Not only could this help boost your gifting budget, but it’s also the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to something special this festive season.

For more info and to chat with AI Lazzie yourself, download the Lazada app here, and be sure to follow Lazada on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest deals and offers.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Lazada.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from indypendenz on Canva, for illustration purposes only.