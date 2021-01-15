TPG Launches SIM-Only Plan With 80GB Data At 4G Speed

Between watching our favourite Korean dramas while commuting and mindlessly scrolling Instagram, there never seems to be enough mobile data for our mobile phones.

Well, Singapore telecom company TPG might just have come up with a mobile plan that will finally be enough to quench our seemingly insatiable thirst for data.

On Thursday (14 Jan), TPG launched their latest mobile plan, offering 80GB of data for only $18.

That’s not all, the mobile plan also includes 500 local call minutes and 300 minutes of international direct dialling (IDD) calls to 21 countries.

TPG offers 80GB mobile data for $18

TPG announced their latest SIM-only plan via a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Jan).

At just $18, TPG’s latest mobile plan that gives users 80GB of data every month is extremely value-for-money.

Not only that, the mobile data plans runs at 4G speeds — a refreshing change for heavy data users who are on existing “unlimited” data plans.

These “unlimited” plans, though great on paper, often operate at slower speeds once a certain data limit has been exceeded.

According to The Straits Times (ST), users would apparently be switched to lower surfing speeds once they cross the daily 4GB or monthly 30GB thresholds.

500 minutes local outgoing calls

Besides offering generous amounts of mobile data, the TPG mobile plan also comes with 500 minutes of local outgoing calls and 50 SMS. The latter might not sound much, but since everybody’s using WhatsApp or Telegram these days, we’re sure it’ll be sufficient.

Additionally, users will even be able to contact friends and family in other countries with up to 300 minutes of IDD calls to over 21 countries, including Malaysia, China, India, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

Users are also entitled to 2GB of data when travelling to neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, or Thailand.

That’s not all, incoming calls and caller ID are also free as part of this mobile plan.

Sign up online or at any TPG outlet

Interested customers can sign up for the mobile plan online here or at any TPG outlet in Singapore.

From February onwards, the plan will also be available on the new TPG Singapore app.

Image courtesy of TPG

TPG also offers free SIM card delivery, right to your doorstep, saving you the trouble of travelling.

Stream K-dramas without worrying about exceeding data plan

If the prospect of being able to endlessly stream your K-dramas have you reeling with excitement, this might just be the mobile plan for you.

Plus, between registering online and delivery without extra charges, it is truly the ultimate hassle-free experience.

For more information on the TPG mobile plan, check out their website here.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Massachusetts Eye and Ear.